Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
Wananchi thrash Simba 5-1

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

They have picked the rhythm now despite a relatively low start to the five team contest

By Kasozi Balikuddembe

Defending champions Wananchi condemned Simba to 5-1 loss Sunday at Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda to climb second in the men’s National League table as first round action continued.



They have picked the rhythm now despite a relatively low start to the five team contest where they uncharacteristically lost two games against Kampala and Vincent Kasasa’s Weatherhead earlier.

Playing catchup, they made it two in two at the weekend courtesy of Thomas Opio’s scintillating performance, scoring a double in what seemed like an easy ride for the headstrong team. Jerome Owori, Emma Baguma and William Oketcha registered a goal each in another Wananchi redemptive victory.

Kampala meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the log to 12 points, three above Wananchi. Though they struggled to secure maximum points in a 1-0 close game against Rockets on Saturday. Ashiraf Tumwesigye broke the deadlock in the 58th minute.

In the Women’s category, Kampala registered their first win of the tournament after going 3 games without a point. Goals from Melissa Namuleme, Sandra Namusoke and Judith Mirembe made the difference in Kampala’s redemptive victory on Saturday.

Wananchi’s 7-2 triumph against Deliverance Church ensured they extended their lead on top with 9 points, three above second placed Weatherhead. Josefien De Ridder scored a hattrick, Teopista Anyango, Lucy Auro and Doreen Asiimwe also pulled one apiece. Lucky Akello and Jackie Akello got the two consolation goals for Deliverance Church.

Weatherhead on the otherhand have played a game less and certainly they have an opportunity of closing in on Wananchi when they play their next game.

Next stop; National hockey field at the coming weekend for another round of action!

National Hockey League

Results

Men

Wananchi 5 Simba 1
Kampala 1 Rockets 0

Women

Wananchi 7 Deliverance Church 2
Kampala 3 Rhino 0

The New Vision

 

