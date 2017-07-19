They have picked the rhythm now despite a relatively low start to the five team contest



By Kasozi Balikuddembe



Defending champions Wananchi condemned Simba to 5-1 loss Sunday at Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda to climb second in the men’s National League table as first round action continued.





They have picked the rhythm now despite a relatively low start to the five team contest where they uncharacteristically lost two games against Kampala and Vincent Kasasa’s Weatherhead earlier.



Playing catchup, they made it two in two at the weekend courtesy of Thomas Opio’s scintillating performance, scoring a double in what seemed like an easy ride for the headstrong team. Jerome Owori, Emma Baguma and William Oketcha registered a goal each in another Wananchi redemptive victory.



Kampala meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the log to 12 points, three above Wananchi. Though they struggled to secure maximum points in a 1-0 close game against Rockets on Saturday. Ashiraf Tumwesigye broke the deadlock in the 58th minute.



In the Women’s category, Kampala registered their first win of the tournament after going 3 games without a point. Goals from Melissa Namuleme, Sandra Namusoke and Judith Mirembe made the difference in Kampala’s redemptive victory on Saturday.



Wananchi’s 7-2 triumph against Deliverance Church ensured they extended their lead on top with 9 points, three above second placed Weatherhead. Josefien De Ridder scored a hattrick, Teopista Anyango, Lucy Auro and Doreen Asiimwe also pulled one apiece. Lucky Akello and Jackie Akello got the two consolation goals for Deliverance Church.



Weatherhead on the otherhand have played a game less and certainly they have an opportunity of closing in on Wananchi when they play their next game.



Next stop; National hockey field at the coming weekend for another round of action!



National Hockey League



Results



Men



Wananchi 5 Simba 1

Kampala 1 Rockets 0



Women



Wananchi 7 Deliverance Church 2

Kampala 3 Rhino 0



The New Vision