By BRIAN YONGA





Gilly Okumu of Strathmore University Scorpions (left) vies for the ball with Ann Mwangi of JKUAT during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park stadium on July 16, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Greensharks and Strathmore University Scorpions reclaimed second spot in their respective men and women’s Kenya Hockey Union leagues after round of matches played at the weekend.





However, men’s champions Strathmore University Gladiators lost their sixth game of the season, dropping to the 13th place in the standings.



Greensharks, who are eying a top two finish this season, claimed a hard fought 2-0 win over Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures to relegate Butali Sugar Warriors to third. Victor Osiche and Chris Muchwanju scored to give the Sharks the three points moving them 30 points from 14 matches, seven behind league leaders Kenya Police.



SECOND LEG BECKONS



It was Sharks last match of the first leg and the team’s coach Ben Owaga admits he is satisfied so far with the team’s display.



“Second position at the end of our last first leg match is a good achievement, the challenge will be to maintain the same form in the second leg which will be tougher,” Owaga said on Monday.



Butali, who were not in action this weekend, are a point back in third place. Wazalendo are in fourth place after a mixed weekend. They beat Parkroad Badgers 2-1 on Saturday before they lost 5-0 to the 2012 champions Sikh Union Nairobi.



Wazalendo are on 25 points, four ahead of fifth placed Sikh Union. Champions Strathmore’s season continues to fall apart after they went down 2-3 to Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU).



The defeat left Meshack Senge’s charges a massive 24 points behind leaders Police. Senge all but in threw in the towel about his team’s chances of defending the title.



“It is gigantic battle, we have lost so much ground and results are no impressive. We need to show more character and fighting spirit in the league,” Senge noted. The university side are just three points off the relegation zone.



Parklands continue to rise up the standings after chalking up their fourth win of the season. They lie in eighth place with 15points after their 4-1 over bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK).



In the women’s topflight, the Scorpions knocked USIU from second spot after a 3-1 win over JKUAT on Sunday.



Scorpions had to rally from Sylvia Mukami’s shock goal for JKUAT as Virginia Wanyee, Gilly Okumu and Ruth Odhiambo replied for the Madaraka-based institution.



Scorpions are on 23 points, four behind leaders Telkom. Vikings are up to sixth after they beat visiting Mombasa Sports Club 3-0 at City Park Stadium.



Daily Nation