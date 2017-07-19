Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
McLoughlin strokes Ireland to opening win over England

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
Grace McLoughlin's second half stroke saw the Irish Under-18 girls start their Six Nations campaign in style; the U-16 girls drew against England while the boys had tough outings against Spain



U-18 girls: Ireland 2 (S O’Brien, G McLoughlin) England 1 (F Bull)

Grace McLoughlin’s penalty stroke in the 42nd minute saw Ireland beat England in Terrassa to get their Six Nations tournament up and running on the front foot.

Ireland had taken the lead in the first half when Siofra O’Brien profited from a good advantage after an English foot in the circle, shooting home after a cross from the back line.

England – coached by former Irish international Sarah Kelleher – fought back to level on 40 minutes via Freya Bull with a straight strike from a corner.

But parity lasted just two minutes as a bad tackle in a congested circle led to the stroke that McLoughlin scored for the winner.

Tuesday: Ireland v Belgium, 11am

U-18 Boys: Ireland 1 (P Lynch) Spain 4

Ireland started their tournament in good style and took the through Peter Lynch in the sixth minute with a superb counter attack goal in Nottingham. The game was even throughout the next two quarters with Spain leading the corner count.

Spain got back level and punished Ireland during the last quarter when three yellow cards were shown, reducing the greens to nine players for a nine minute period. During that time, the Spanish scored two corners and a good finish from close in to take the game away from Ireland.

Tuesday: Ireland v Netherlands, 11.30am

U-16 Girls: Ireland 0 England 0

Ireland started off their campaign with a highly competitive scoreless draw with England in CD Terrassa. As the game grew, Ireland held their own for large periods and were very composed.

England had more chances but couldn’t break through a determined and resilient Irish defence with goalkeeper Ellie McLoughlin pulling off a couple of fine saves in a superb Irish performance. Indeed, there were chances on the counter-attack with English tested at times, too.

Coach Ali McNeill said afterwards: “I’m very happy with the performance and the strides the squad have made; I’m delighted with the first point of the competition.”

Wednesday: Ireland v Belgium, 11am

U-16 Boys: Ireland 0 Spain 5

Spain proved too strong for the Irish Under-16 boys, building a 3-0 lead early in the third quarter before adding another couple of goals in the closing seven minutes.

Tuesday: Ireland v Netherlands, 4pm

