Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
Opening day draw for England U16 Girls

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
England Under-16 Girls dominated possession and created plenty of chances, but they couldn’t convert them into goals and had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Ireland in the opening match of the Six Nations Tournament at Terrassa in Spain on Monday morning.



A strong defensive performance from Ireland – particularly from their goalkeeper – kept them in the game on several occasions as England pressed for a way through. And with Ireland looking dangerous on the counter-attack, England’s defence was also tested on several occasions.

Some tight defence meant that England didn’t concede any penalty corners to their rivals, while they had three penalty corners at the other end of the pitch.

Head Coach John Bell said: “It was a positive start to the tournament, but if we are going to score goals we need to convert our chances and be more ruthless in front of goal.”

England Under-16 Girls now face an early day off on Tuesday, and aren’t in action until Wednesday evening when they play hosts Spain.

Although that will give them some respite from the heat in Spain, it will present its own challenges keeping the team focused with a long break without a match.

England Under-16 Girls (0) 0
Ireland Under-16 Girls (0) 0

England Hockey Board Media release

