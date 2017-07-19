Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Dramatic opening clash for England U16 Boys

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


England U16 Boys, July 2017

A battling performance from England Under-16 Boys wasn’t quite enough to make a winning start to the Six Nations Tournament at the Nottingham Hockey Centre on Monday.



Level at 1-1 at half time, England found themselves behind and as the clock ticked over they went to a kicking back, pulling one goal back in the dying seconds to set up a thrilling finale.

But they couldn’t get an equaliser, and afterwards Head Coach Mark Bateman said: “I’m happy with the competitive nature of the game, we’ve made good progress from the matches we played against Belgium last week.

“But we will have to take more of our set piece opportunities in the future to convert our good possession into better outcomes.”

Belgium opened the scoring through Oscar Berton who found the net from open play after just ten minutes, but early in the second quarter England pulled back level through Ollie Harper from an 18th minute penalty corner.

The flick was taken by Alex Pendle but it came off the post, and Harper pounced on the loose ball to score.

Belgium hit back with Jeremy Wilbers scoring from a 33rd minute penalty corner.

With two minutes left Berton scored again for Belgium, and with the end looming England took their goalkeeper off and went in search of late goals.

In the final minute they halved the deficit with Matthew Bellin scoring after a great run down the left from Louis Wrenn, but they ran out of time to get an equaliser.

England Under-16 Boys are next in action on Tuesday afternoon, when they will be aiming to bounce back against Spain.

England Under-16 Boys (1) 2
Ollie Harper 18 (PC)
Matthew Bellin 60 (FG)

Belgium Under-16 Boys (1) 3
Oscar Berton 10, 58 (FG, FG)
Jeremy Wilbers 33 (PC)

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.