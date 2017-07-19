

Freya Bull England U18 Girls July 17 2017



A second half strike from Freya Bull (pictured) was not enough for England Under-18 Girls, who narrowly lost out 2-1 to Ireland in the opening match of the Six Nations Tournament at Terrassa in Spain on Monday morning.





Head Coach Sarah Kelleher was disappointed with her side’s performance, which comes after encouraging performances against both Belgium and Germany in recent weeks.



“It was a tough start against a good Irish side,” she said. “The girls didn’t perform to their full potential, but it was a good learning experience which will stand to them as they go forward to the next game.”



Ireland took the lead on 26 minutes from open play, the umpire having played good advantage after an England foot touched the ball in the D. Siosra O’Brien scored the goal, shooting home after a cross from the back line.



England drew level on 40 minutes, with Freya Bull finding the net with a straight strike from a penalty corner.



But just two minutes later Ireland were back in front, with Grace McLoughlin scoring from a penalty stroke after a bad tackle in a congested D.



England got steadily better as the game went on, and pressed Ireland well in the later stages, but they couldn’t convert their chances into goals.



The Under-18 Girls are next in action on Tuesday evening.



England Under-18 Girls (0) 1

Freya Bull 40 (PC)



Ireland Under-18 Girls (1) 2

Siosra O’Brien 26 (FG)

Grace McLoughlin 42 (PS)



England Hockey Board Media release