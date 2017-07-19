Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
England U18 Boys edged out in shootout drama

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments


England U18 Boys, July 2017

England Under-18 Boys were narrowly edged out in their opening game of the Six Nations Tournament in Nottingham, losing in a shootout to Belgium after the scores had been tied after 60 minutes.



After a tense first half Matthew Ramshaw had given England the lead with a 45th minute field goal, only for Belgium to level with five minutes remaining through an Emily Esquelin field goal and then go on to win 5-3 in the shootout.

Head Coach Jody Paul said: “We played them a couple of times ten days ago in Belgium and won one and lost one, so I think this was a fair result. It was good to see the guys come out and play a strong game and it should set us up well for the rest of the tournament.”

Captain Oliver Payne played well in goal, making several great saves which kept England in the match on two or three occasions.

Ramshaw took his goal well from the top of the D after breaking down the middle, while Belgium’s goal was also well taken with Esquelin firing home with superb speed over Payne’s shoulder.

Gareth Griffiths, Rohan Bhuhi and Ben Stevenson scored England’s first three efforts in the shootout, but when their fourth was missed, Belgium clinched the win with their fifth shootout goal giving them an unassailable lead.

England Under-18 boys are next in action at 1730 on Tuesday, when they take on Spain.

England Under-18 Boys (0) 1
Matthew Ramshaw – 45 (FG)

Belgium Under-18 Boys (0) 1
Emile Esquelin – 55 (FG)

Belgium win shootout 5-3

England Hockey Board Media release

