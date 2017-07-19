Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Malaysia to finalise squad after friendlies with Singapore

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will use the two-match series against Singapore this weekend to finalise their men’s indoor hockey team for next month’s Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.



“Singapore asked us for a two-match series in Kuala Lumpur and we have agreed to their request. We will play the matches this Saturday and Sunday,” said national coach Mohamed Amin Rahim.

Former Malaysian international Reduan Ponirin is the Singapore coach.

Amin added: “I’ll name our final 12-man team after the two matches. We have 18 players now and need to trim down to focus on our final preparations.”

To beef up the team, Amin has called up three national outdoor hockey players – goalkeeper Hairi Abdul Rahman, defender Mohamed Najmi Jazlan and midfielder Syed Shafiq Syed Cholan – for the Games.

Najmi, a penalty corner specialist, was a member of the team that played in the recent World Hockey League Semi-Final in London. Malaysia finished fourth to qualify for the 2018 World Cup Finals.

“We are depending on Najmi for the penalty corners. He has good technique and power in his flicks. I’m sure he will be an asset to the team,” said Amin.

Indoor hockey is being staged for the first time with six teams – Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam – in the fray.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.