Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Men’s National Team named for 2017 Pan American Cup in Lancaster, USA

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

Kori Sidaway


The Men’s National Team singing the Canadian anthem before their 6-0 win over Pakistan at the World League Semi Finals in London, England (June, 2017). PHOTO: Yan Huckendubler

The Men’s National Program has named the team that will represent Canada at the 2017 Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from August 4-12.



The 2017 Pan American Cup will see the men’s squad take on five other nations, with the continental champion earning qualification for the 2018 FIH Men’s World Cup.

Having already earned a 2018 World Cup qualification at World League 3 in London, England, the team heads into this year’s Pan American Cup with the same focus, but with some new faces. Of the 18 athletes selected, 14 competed together this past June in the World League Semi Final. A well earned break has been handed to some of the team’s veterans (Freose, Kindler, Garcia & Pearson) while offering the next generation of players the opportunity to stake their case for future selection.

“Qualifying gives the opportunity to rest some athletes and look at others to develop and broaden the program,” says Men’s National Interim Head Coach Paul Bundy.

One of such athletes is goalkeeper Iqwinder Gill of the Men’s Junior Team. Gill is coming off a hot year at the Junior level to make his international debut with the Men’s National Team. Gill will be joined by fellow rookies Harbir Sidhu and Brad Logan who will all look to this tournament to gain experience and bolster their international resumes.

For Logan, who dropped everything in his hometown of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to come train and play for Canada’s Mens Team, making the Pan Am squad means a lot. “I’ve worked very hard for this, and gave up a lot for it, so it’s nice to finally get some rewards off all this hard work.” Logan added “I’ve earned my spot, so I’m ready to give it a good crack.”

While the rookies are looking to play their first few international matches, they have veterans like David Carter (Vancouver, BC; 149) and Iain Smythe (Vancouver, BC; 147) leading the way – both who are positioned to reach their 150th game played for Canada within the tournament.

Smythe and Carter are joined by a number of other National Team veterans – all with more than 100 international matches for Canada under their belt – Gordon Johston (Vancouver, BC; 116), Keegan Pereira (Ajax, ON; 121), Richard Hildreth (Vancouver, BC; 161), Taylor Curran (North Vancouver, BC; 134) and Team Captain Scott Tupper (Vancouver, BC; 258).

The team faces the United States and Brazil in warm-up matches before opening pool play against Trinidad & Tobago on August 4th at 9am PT/12pm ET. Pool play continues as the men take on Brazil before facing Mexico in final pool play.

Canada’s full 2017 Pan American Cup schedule, results and recaps can be found here.

Men’s National Team for the 2017 Pan American Cup

NamePositionHometownClubCaps
Balraj Panesar Midfielder Surrey, BC United Brothers FHC 18
Brad Logan Defender Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Oxted Club 0
Brandon Pereira Defender Surrey, BC United Brothers FHC 13
Brendon Bissett Midfielder New Westminster, BC UVIC 77
David Carter Goalkeeper Vancouver, BC United Brothers FHC 149
Floris van Son Forward Apeldorn, Netherlands HIC 12
Gordon Johnston Defender Vancouver, BC University of British Columbia 116
Harbir Sidhu Midfielder Victoria, BC India Club 0
Iain Smythe Forward Vancouver, BC Vancouver Hawks 147
Iqwinder Gill Goalkeeper Surrey, BC India Club 0
John Smythe Midfielder Vancouver, BC Vancouver Hawks 56
Keegan Pereira Forward Ajax, ON HTC Uhlenhorst Ml_lheim 121
Matthew Sarmento Forward Vancouver, BC University of British Columbia 81
Oliver Scholfield Forward Vancouver, BC University of British Columbia 18
Richard Hildreth Midfielder Vancouver, BC Hampstead & Westminster HC (London, UK) 161
Scott Tupper* Defender Vancouver, BC Schaerweijde (Netherlands) 258
Sukhi Panesar Midfielder Surrey, BC United Brothers FHC 94
Taylor Curran Midfielder North Vancouver, BC West Vancouver FHC 134
         
*Team Captain

Field Hockey Canada media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.