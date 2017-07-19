Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
Guatemala, #Hockey5 Super Champion

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

Ma. Josefina Chávez Díaz



Once again, hockey unites all the region. This time, from hockey 5’s hand, this new format in which five nations dared to play and had as a result Guatemala’s women’s and men’s as Champions.



Guatemala’s women's and men's team were the winners of  the Central American Hockey 5 Championship that was played in Managua from July the 14th to the 16th. In their last game they tied 2 to 2 against Panama and celebrated by goals difference. Guatemala’s men team won 4-1 against Panama.

All teams, some with more preparation, others with less, showed their best version at this event.

Panama, Guatemala and Costa Rica, more experienced in this format, showed the hours of training prior to the tournament in each match.

Others, with less years of work, like Honduras or Nicaragua, improved their game with each match.

That was the end of a great tournament which had the support of the The Pan American Federation before and during the event. Nicaragua is preparing to host the Central American Games in December.

Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala and Nicaragua promised to meet again by the end of the year, when hockey brings them back together.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

