



There was very little to separate the Green Machine from world number 3 Germany in the sides final pool game of Hockey World League. The result means Ireland will face Spain in the quarter finals.





Ireland arguably started the stronger of the sides with Paul Gleghorne throwing pin-point aerial passes across pitch to evade the dogged German defence. Matthew Bell earned his sides first penalty corner after only 3 minutes but the variation didn’t fool the Germans. Germany took the lead in the 12th minute when a crash ball in hit an Irish foot and Tom Grambusch sent a hard drag flick past Johnny Bell at the post. The Green Machine had 2 further PC’s in quick succession but a slight bobble at the top of the circle saw the ball rarely trapped cleanly and Ireland saw no return from their 4 PC’s despite Shane O’Donoghue’s best efforts. David Harte made some fine saves against Moritz Trompertz and Niklas Wellen to keep the score at 1-0 going into the half.



The close contest became a tactical battle in the third quarter with neither side having any real chances or circle penetrations. The stats further elude to the closeness of the game with the Green Machine edging the possession with 51% while Germany had 27 circle penetrations to Ireland’s 22. Eugene Magee and John Jackson seemed to evade defenders at will at times but credit must go to the German defence who were resolute in the circle. The game was put to bed by Zwicker from close range when advantage was played following an Irish foot after a superb run into the circle by Timm Herzbruch.



The Green Machine are next in action on Wednesday (July 19th) in the quarter final against Spain. Fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.



Ireland women’s hockey team compete against world number 3 Argentina in their quarter final tomorrow (12:30pm Irish time), shown live on BT Sport. A win would guarantee Ireland a World Cup spot, a loss would put the Green Army in the 5th-8th playoffs with 5th place still guaranteeing a World Cup place.



Hockey World League Semi Finals Johannesburg



Ireland 0

Germany 2 (T Grambusch, Zwicker)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, M Bell, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Cole



Subs: J Carr, J Bell (Captain), M Nelson, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan, S Loughrey



Germany: M Appel, M Muller, L Windfeder, M Grambusch (Captain), M Trompertz, T Herzbruch, JP Rabente, T Grambusch, M Miltkau, B Furk, N Wellen



Subs: J Gomoll, C Ruhr, D-E Linnekogel, M Zwicker, T Walter, J Meyer, F Weinke



Irish Hockey Association media release