It’s been confirmed the Vantage Black Sticks Men will go head to head with Belgium in the quarter finals at the Hockey World League in Johannesburg.





After finishing third in Pool A, New Zealand face Belgium at 4:00am on Thursday morning (NZT), with live coverage on SKY Sport.



Hockey World League, Johannesburg



Quarter Finals Match Schedule (all in New Zealand time)



Wednesday 19th July, 9:15pm

Australia (1st Pool A) vs Egypt (4th Pool B)



Wednesday 19th July, 11:30pm

Spain (2nd Pool A) vs Ireland (3rd Pool B)



Thursday 20th July, 1:45am

Germany (1st Pool B) vs France (4th Pool A)



Thursday 20th July, 4:00am

Belgium (2nd Pool B) vs Vantage Black Sticks (3rd Pool A)



Hockey New Zealand Media release