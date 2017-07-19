Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
Black Sticks to battle Belgium in quarter finals

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments


Photo: FIH/Getty Images

It’s been confirmed the Vantage Black Sticks Men will go head to head with Belgium in the quarter finals at the Hockey World League in Johannesburg.



After finishing third in Pool A, New Zealand face Belgium at 4:00am on Thursday morning (NZT), with live coverage on SKY Sport.

Hockey World League, Johannesburg

Quarter Finals Match Schedule (all in New Zealand time)

Wednesday 19th July, 9:15pm
Australia (1st Pool A) vs Egypt (4th Pool B)

Wednesday 19th July, 11:30pm
Spain (2nd Pool A) vs Ireland (3rd Pool B)

Thursday 20th July, 1:45am
Germany (1st Pool B) vs France (4th Pool A)

Thursday 20th July, 4:00am
Belgium (2nd Pool B) vs Vantage Black Sticks (3rd Pool A)

Hockey New Zealand Media release

