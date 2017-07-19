Black Sticks to battle Belgium in quarter finals
Photo: FIH/Getty Images
It’s been confirmed the Vantage Black Sticks Men will go head to head with Belgium in the quarter finals at the Hockey World League in Johannesburg.
After finishing third in Pool A, New Zealand face Belgium at 4:00am on Thursday morning (NZT), with live coverage on SKY Sport.
Hockey World League, Johannesburg
Quarter Finals Match Schedule (all in New Zealand time)
Wednesday 19th July, 9:15pm
Australia (1st Pool A) vs Egypt (4th Pool B)
Wednesday 19th July, 11:30pm
Spain (2nd Pool A) vs Ireland (3rd Pool B)
Thursday 20th July, 1:45am
Germany (1st Pool B) vs France (4th Pool A)
Thursday 20th July, 4:00am
Belgium (2nd Pool B) vs Vantage Black Sticks (3rd Pool A)
Hockey New Zealand Media release