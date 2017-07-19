Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) - IRL (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) - IND (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) - RSA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
16-07-2017 18:00
ARG (W) 3 : 0 IND (W)
16-07-2017 16:00
RSA (W) 3 : 2 USA (W)
16-07-2017 14:00
ENG (W) 3 : 2 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ENG (W) 4 4 9
2 GER (W) 4 3 7
3 JPN (W) 4 0 7
4 IRL (W) 4 1 5
5 POL (W) 4 -8 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG (W) 4 11 12
2 USA (W) 4 -1 6
3 RSA (W) 4 -2 4
4 IND (W) 4 -5 4
5 CHI (W) 4 -3 3
Brutal Belgium dashes SA hopes

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments

A clinical display from the Rio silver medallist dashed any hope the South African national men’s hockey team had to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey World League Semi-finals.



Belgium won the last group match of the tournament by beating South Africa 9-1.

Belgium started the scoreboard action after only three minutes when Alexander Hendrickx scored from a penalty corner. The second goal came from field play when Nicolas De Keppel scored.

At halftime the game already turned into a nightmare for the South Africans with five more goals scored in the second chukka. Belgium was leading by 7-0 and still 30 minutes to play. Thomas Briels (2), Sebastien Dockier, Loick Luypaert and Cedric Charlier all got on the scorecard.

Mere minutes into the third chukka Dockier scored again. With just a minute left Belgium scored again to rub the salt in the South African wounds.

Like in all previous games South Africa had some solid build-ups, but never succeeded in scoring from these phases and presses. Plays in the circle from the South African strikers were disappointing.

Matt Guise-Brown finally broke the deadlock for the home team by scoring from a penalty corner. Finally after some 35 minutes the players and supporters had something to smile about.

Belgium won silver at the Rio Olympic Games last year and is currently 5th on the world rankings. South Africa is 15th.

South Africa will now play for 9th place in the tournament.

South Africa’s women team will play against Germany in the quarterfinal on Tuesday at 18:00.

All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL

SA Hockey Association media release

