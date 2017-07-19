By BRIAN YONGA





Andrew Memo (left) of USIU-A vies for the ball with Titus Kimutai of Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at City Park Stadium on June 28, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University of Africa (USIU) have a chance to go to fifth place when they tackle Parkroad Badgers on Wednesday in a mid-week Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





The students, who currently lie in sixth place with 18 points, lead Badgers by a point and a win will move them four points clear, knocking the 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi from fifth spot in the 15-team top-flight division.



USIU won 2-0 against Kenya College of Accountancy University on their last outing on July 1 and their coach Tom Olal is aiming to extend their winning ways. “We have not played for over two and a half weeks and the lads are relishing the opportunity to get back on the pitch and hopefully secure another win,” Olal told Nation Sport on Tuesday.



TRICKY OPPONENTS



“Badgers are a decent side, they are behind us and we therefore cannot afford any slip up and so we have got to go out there and give them a match,” he added.



Olal will count on the services of forwards Brian Kiplimo and Brian Kipkorir to get the goals against the Badgers who have lost five games this season.



The students will also be looking to improve on their goal difference which stands at four. Kenya’s first-choice keeper Linus Sang will start in goal for the students.



Badgers on the other hand will be aiming to bounce back from last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Wazalendo. The Cyrus Kanyi led side have blown hot and cold this season, winning five out of their 12 matches they have played so far this season.



They conceded a last-minute goal against Wazalendo at the weekend and coach Kanyi will be aiming for more concentration from his charges.



“We were unlucky to lose it at the end (against Wazalendo) after putting in a good display. We have got to pick ourselves up and be ready for USIU,” Kanyi said.



