Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) - CHI (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
Shootout drama for England Under-16 Boys

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments


England U16 Boys lineup, July 2017

A brace of goals from Archie Philips and one from Will Prentice helped England Under-16 Boys battle to a 3-3 draw with Spain in the Six Nations Tournament at the Nottingham Hockey Centre on Tuesday afternoon.



But Spain ultimately edged to victory, narrowly winning the shootout 3-2.

Spain’s Joan Dalmases gave his side the lead with a goal from open play in the first quarter, only for Philips to pull England back level on 23 minutes from a penalty corner.

The ball came to the top of the D, and the first flick was faked, only for a second effort to be deflected off Philips’ stick.

But the goals kept coming – four in a five minute spell – with Manuel Rodriguez scoring a minute later and Rafael Vilallonga adding another to put Spain 3-1 ahead on 27 minutes.

Philips grabbed his second goal on 28 minutes, again from a penalty corner headside deflection in similar style to his first goal. And then Will Prentice ensured England took a share of the spoils with their third goal on 45 minutes after a break down the left side and a shot low to the goalkeeper’s right.

Both sides battled hard for the final 15 minutes, and the Spanish actually had the ball in the net on one occasion, only for the umpire to rule it out as he had not seen a touch in the circle.

But England also created late chances, with Toby Stanley going close to grabbing a winner in the final quarter.

Matt Blood and Josh Gravestock scored for England in the shootout, but it wasn’t quite enough to grab the win.

“I was happy with the performance. I felt the team grew through the game against a Spanish side who always provide an element of unpredictability,” said Head Coach Mark Bateman. “It leaves us with three more games against team we know we can compete with.”

The team aren’t back in action now until Thursday afternoon, when they play Germany starting at 4pm at the Nottingham Hockey Centre.

England Under-16 Boys (2) 3
Archie Philips 23 28 (PC, PC)
William Prentice 45 (FG)

Spain Under-16 Boys (3) 3
Joan Dalmases 11 (FG)
Manuel Rodriguez 24 (FG)
Rafael Vilallonga 27 (FG)

Spain win 3-2 in shootout

England Hockey Board Media release

