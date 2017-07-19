

England U18 Boys, July 2017



Trailing by four goals at half time, England Under-18 Boys battled back strongly in the last quarter but couldn’t quite catch their Spanish opponents who ran out 4-3 winners at Nottingham Hockey Centre on Tuesday evening.





The Spaniards dominated the first half of the game in the Six Nations Tournament, and were four-nil up with ten minutes left to play.



But England turned the screw and scored three goals from penalty corners and might’ve pushed the game into a shootout but for some desperate defending by their rivals.



“We made a very flat start to the game which allowed Spain to not only get into the game, but get well ahead,” said Head Coach Jody Paul. “Eventually the guys dug deep and a good attitude showed through in the fourth quarter to get us on the scorecard.”



Marc Reyne de Trincheria’s sixth minute field goal was followed soon after by a penalty corner strike from Marc Recasens Llobet. Marc Vizcaino Vallmitjana scored from open play on 36 minutes, as did his compatriot Jan Vall Turu on 48 minutes.



But England weren’t about to roll over.



Matthew Ramshaw scored from a penalty corner on 51 minutes, and England went in search of more goals.



A string of four penalty corners on 54 minutes finally resulted in Ramshaw doubling his tally, and three minutes later Tim Nurse – who had been the injector for Ramshaw’s last goal – got himself on the scoresheet from another penalty corner routine.



England piled forward in search of an equaliser, and might’ve done just that but for the Spanish goalkeeper pushing their shot wide at a penalty corner with seconds remaining.



After a rest day on Wednesday, England Under-18 Boys are next in action on Thursday afternoon when they take on the Netherlands at Nottingham Hockey Centre.



England Under-18 Boys (0) 3

Matthew Ramshaw 51 54 (PC, PC)

Tim Nurse 57 (PC)



Spain Under-18 Boys (2) 4

Marc Reyne de Trincheria 6 (FG)

Marc Recasens Llobet 12 (PC)

Marc Vizcaino Vallmitjana 36 (FG)

Jan Vall Turu 48 (FG)



