England Under-18 Girls battled back from their opening day loss to record a hard-fought draw with hosts Spain in the Six Nations Tournament at Terrassa on Tuesday evening.





Goals from Izzy Petter and Rachel Greenwood gave England confidence as the game progressed, and left Head Coach Sarah Kelleher optimistic about their chances as the event progresses through the week.



“I’m very pleased in terms of how the girls stepped up their performance after a disappointing first game,” she said. “The intensity, effort and smooth momentum they showed really sets the tone for the rest of the tournament.”



Izzy Petter put England ahead with a deflection high into the net from an attack in the 29th minute.



Spain hit back with a deflection from Laura Barrios at a 39th minute penalty corner, and then took the lead through another penalty corner routine, this time from Sara Barrios in the 49th minute.



But England kept their calm, and Rachel Greenwood scored with another deflection at a penalty corner with four minutes left.



“They played some gritty but connected hockey, which gives us optimism ahead of Thursday’s game against Germany,” added Kelleher.



We’ve played the Germans three times recently and competed really well, so I think the girls will be very much up for it. They are a very good side but one who we can match.”



After a rest day on Wednesday, England Under-18 Girls are next in action on Thursday morning with a clash against Germany.



England Under-18 Girls (1) 2

Izzy Petter 29 (FG)

Rachel Greenwood 56 (PC)



Spain Under-18 Girls (0) 2

Laura Barrios 39 (PC)

Sara Barrios 49 (PC)



England Hockey Board Media release