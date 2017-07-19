

Kerry Anne Hastings Scotland u21. Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland U21 Women drew with tournament hosts Czech Republic in their second match of EuroHockey Junior Championship II in Hradec Kralove.





The result leaves Scotland in third place on one point with one game remaining, and require a high-scoring victory against Turkey to have a chance of finishing in the top two of the group.



It was very tense in the opening quarter of the contest with both sides working hard to try and take control of the game. It was very warm and the initial battle cooled down towards the end of the quarter, which allowed Scotland to show more composure on the ball and play some slick hockey.



As the quarter came to a close Lorna Cruickshank had an opportunity to give Scotland the lead. The forward found herself bearing down on goal but her attempted lob was charged down by the goalkeeper and the Czechs survived.



The second quarter saw Scotland settle into the match and look comfortable in control of the play. Things were made much more comfortable early in the second quarter when Emily Dark opened the scoring for the Scots. Dark took the ball on around 25 yards from goal on the left and drove towards the D. Czech defenders tried to crowd her out but she was able to evade them, take the ball wide of the goalkeeper, and send a composed finish into the back of the net. 1-0.



A good contest in the third quarter saw the Czech Republic pull themselves back into the match when Anna Kolarova equalised on 37 minutes from a penalty corner. The goal came from a sloppy pass in defence, leading to conceding a penalty corner. Kolarova made no mistake with her strike from the top of the circle to equalise.



The game was there to be won in the final quarter as Scotland piled on the pressure in search of a winner. Fran Longeran was solid at the back and Kerry-Anne Hastings was positive enough to create things from deep, while Dark was a constant threat.



From a penalty corner, Dark drove the ball towards the backboard but the goalkeeper managed to get something on the ball and it appeared to hit the post player on the chest. The decision didn’t go Scotland’s way and Czech Republic survived.



The Scots had four penalty corners in a frantic end to the match but couldn’t convert any of them for a winner. Each of the efforts were run down, deflected wide, or not executed well enough to secure the vital winning strike.



In the end it finished 1-1 and the Scots face Turkey tomorrow at 14:45 with a high-scoring victory the target to try and take second spot in the group.



Scotland U21 Women’s Head Coach Neil Menzies said:



“It was a close game overall but given the number of chances we had we probably deserved to win, and if we’d shown more composure we might have got the winner. We were disappointed to concede the corner for the goal, it’s probably a debatable one, but we could also have done better defensively as well.



“The main positives were some of the performances, particularly Fran Longeran, Emily Dark and Kerry-Anne Hastings. A lot of players had good spells but those three really were unfazed by the occasion and handled the pressure well.



“We have to win and score goals tomorrow against Turkey, but we’ll play the correct tactics rather than blindly chase goals.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release