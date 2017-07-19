It was an emphatic victory for Scotland U21 Men as they beat Italy U21 Men 5-1 in their second match of EuroHockey Junior Championship II in St Petersburg. The result put Scotland on three points in Pool B of the tournament with one game for the Scots against Russia remaining.





It was Italy who came out the traps quickly and secured an early lead through Luca Valentino from a penalty corner on five minutes.



After the shock opening Scotland settled into the match and began to press Italy high up the pitch.



Their first chance to issue a response to going behind came quickly through the award of back-to-back penalty corners. The first effort was well-saved low at the left post Alessandro Comello. The second penalty corner was flicked right at the goalkeeper who was solid and cleared the danger.



The Scots would soon be rewarded for their efforts. Rob Harwood levelled the scores from close range when he was found unmarked at the far post to sweep home.



A couple of minutes into the second quarter Scotland deservedly took the lead. Some good build up down the right found Kyle Gladwin stealing in ahead of the goalkeeper to put Scotland 2-1 up.



Almost immediately after Scotland going ahead Italy forced Douglas Gourley into making a great save to keep his side in front.



It prompted Scotland to up the pace of their attacks, and before long they were rewarded by a third goal. A stealthy surge down the left found Luke Cranney bearing down on goal. Cranney finished clinically to put Scotland 3-1 up with a bullet low shot into the bottom left corner. At 3-1 the Scots were flying.



The second half began with Italy enjoying possession but Scotland controlling the territory and looking very comfortable. The Italians were forced to pass from side-to-side just inside the Scots half.



Scotland would take over soon and their first opportunity of the second half came half way through the third quarter – a penalty corner was well charged down by an Italian defender.



The Italians fashioned an opportunity of their own with four minutes of the quarter remaining, a turning shot from the top of the D zipped wide of the right post to safety.



Gourley then sprang into action again for the Scots as Italy began to turn the screw but the keeper was out quickly to block.



Scotland upped the pace again and won a penalty corner just before the end of the quarter but were denied a fourth goal by an outstanding save low at the left post. Another penalty corner seconds later again brought out an impressive diving save to keep the score 3-1.



Scotland put the game to bed early in the fourth quarter. A penalty corner saw Harwood score his second and Scotland's fourth to make it 4-1 with a low drive past the goalkeeper.



As the game drew to a close the Scots were playing some silky hockey. It all came to a conclusion when Cammy Golden made it 5-1 with a lovely finish from a tight angle.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said:



“I’m really pleased with the performance today. We improved on the Poland game in a big way and scored some really nice goals. I felt we controlled the game very well, even though we went behind early in the match, and the guys showed great character and ability to take charge of the match.



“We’re starting to play like we know we can. The game against Russia will be difficult, every game will be difficult, but we’ll prepare well and look to build on today’s display.”



FT - Scotland U21 Men 5-1 Italy U21 Men



Scottish Hockey Union media release