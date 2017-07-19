Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) - CHI (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Fiji hockey boost

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

Zanzeer Singh

THE Fiji Hockey Federation has acquired the services of accredited Australian umpire David Sunderland to help lift standard of the match officials in the country.



Sunderland was present during the Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey League Nadi/Lautoka Ba playoffs at Nadovu Park on Saturday.

National coach Hector Smith said Sunderland was guiding the officials.

Smith said they wanted to set a pathway for the umpires.

"In previous tournaments there had been all kinds of protests so we are trying to get that out," he said.

"To see that the correct rules of hockey are implemented in the interest of the game, instead of being too technical with the flow.

"David from Perth knows the coaching system and grading. We are trying to teach people on the umpiring career.

"We can get them a local qualification and then an Oceania qualification and move on from there."

Meanwhile week one of action during the Nadi/Lautoka/Ba playoffs unearthed some new talents.

Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College (SSKMC) was dominant in the girl's under-16 and U19 divisions.

Smith said there were many good matches but expressed disappointment with the condition of the grass turf.

"The first thing is the grounds were not prepared well," he said.

"There was long grass and it was difficult to play pushing hockey so there was a lot of hitting.

"But there is a lot of talent especially with the young boys from Ba and Lautoka.

"It was encouraging to get a good turnout.

"The competition will get tougher as it goes on."

The matches will continue this week.

The top four boys and girls teams from the U16 and U19 grades will qualify for the National Secondary Schools Hockey Championship in Levuka, Ovalau from August 14-16.

Results:

Girls U16: SSKMC 4 Xavier 0, SSKMC 3 Tilak High 0; Girls U19: Tilak High 0 Saint Thomas 3, SSKMC 1 Natabua High 0. Boys U16: Saint Thomas 0 Xavier College, Saint Thomas 1 Tilak High 5; Boys U19: Natabua 2 Ba Provincial 1, Saint Thomas 0 Tilak High 0.

The Fiji Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.