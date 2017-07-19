Scotland Women’s squad announced for test series against Russia
The squad for Scotland women’s upcoming three-match test series against Russia has been announced. The series will see the teams meet for the first time since Scotland claimed victory over the Russians in the quarter-finals of World League 2 in Valencia.
The matches will be played in Glasgow at Titwood on Thursday 20 July at 7pm; Saturday 22 July at 2pm at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre; and Sunday 23 July at 10:30am also at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
These fixtures come as part of preparations for the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam on 18-27 August.
In Amsterdam Scotland have been drawn in Pool B against England, Germany, and Ireland as the Scots look to retain their status amongst the top European nations in European hockey.
As part of preparations Scotland will also face France in a three-match test series in Glasgow at the end of July, further details will be announced soon.
Scotland Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said:
“We are looking forward to what will be a tough series against Russia. They are a good side and when we beat them in Valencia we had to play very well to do so. These games give an opportunity to all our players to show why they should be selected for the Europeans in Amsterdam.
“We had a good level of performance in all five games at the World League Semi Finals in Brussels recently, but the players have been working hard since returning and on a few areas we want to improve - and I will be looking for this improvement against Russia.”
Game 1: Thurs 20 July 2017, 7pm, Titwood
Nicki Cochrane
Amy Gibson
Kareena Cuthbert
Nikki Lloyd
Amy Brodie
Becky Merchant
Becky Ward
Sarah Robertson
Robyn Collins
Fiona Bruce
Fiona Burnet
Katie Robertson
Heather Howie
Amy Costello
Kate Holmes
Charlotte Watson
Mairi Drummond
Sarah Jamieson
Game 2: Saturday 22 July, 2pm, Glasgow National Hockey Centre
Nicki Cochrane
Kareena Cuthbert
Becky Merchant
Becky Ward
Ali Howie
Sarah Robertson
Robyn Collins
Fiona Burnet
Bex Condie
Millie Brown
Lucy Camlin
Heather Howie
Amy Costello
Kate Holmes
Charlotte Watson
Lucy Lanigan
Mairi Drummond
Sarah Jamieson
Game 3: Sunday 23 July, 10:30am, Glasgow National Hockey Centre
Amy Gibson
Kareena Cuthbert
Nikki Lloyd
Becky Merchant
Becky Ward
Ali Howie
Sarah Robertson
Robyn Collins
Fiona Bruce
Fiona Burnet
Bex Condie
Millie Brown
Lucy Camlin
Katie Robertson
Heather Howie
Lucy Lanigan
Mairi Drummond
Sarah Jamieson
