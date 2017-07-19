Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) - CHI (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
Scotland Women’s squad announced for test series against Russia

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
View Comments


Kaz Cuthbert Photo by John Preece

The squad for Scotland women’s upcoming three-match test series against Russia has been announced. The series will see the teams meet for the first time since Scotland claimed victory over the Russians in the quarter-finals of World League 2 in Valencia.



The matches will be played in Glasgow at Titwood on Thursday 20 July at 7pm; Saturday 22 July at 2pm at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre; and Sunday 23 July at 10:30am also at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

These fixtures come as part of preparations for the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam on 18-27 August.

In Amsterdam Scotland have been drawn in Pool B against England, Germany, and Ireland as the Scots look to retain their status amongst the top European nations in European hockey.

As part of preparations Scotland will also face France in a three-match test series in Glasgow at the end of July, further details will be announced soon.

Scotland Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said:

“We are looking forward to what will be a tough series against Russia. They are a good side and when we beat them in Valencia we had to play very well to do so. These games give an opportunity to all our players to show why they should be selected for the Europeans in Amsterdam.

“We had a good level of performance in all five games at the World League Semi Finals in Brussels recently, but the players have been working hard since returning and on a few areas we want to improve - and I will be looking for this improvement against Russia.”

Game 1: Thurs 20 July 2017, 7pm, Titwood

Nicki Cochrane
Amy Gibson
Kareena Cuthbert
Nikki Lloyd
Amy Brodie
Becky Merchant
Becky Ward
Sarah Robertson
Robyn Collins
Fiona Bruce
Fiona Burnet
Katie Robertson
Heather Howie
Amy Costello
Kate Holmes
Charlotte Watson
Mairi Drummond
Sarah Jamieson

Game 2: Saturday 22 July, 2pm, Glasgow National Hockey Centre

Nicki Cochrane
Kareena Cuthbert
Becky Merchant
Becky Ward
Ali Howie
Sarah Robertson
Robyn Collins
Fiona Burnet
Bex Condie
Millie Brown
Lucy Camlin
Heather Howie
Amy Costello
Kate Holmes
Charlotte Watson
Lucy Lanigan
Mairi Drummond
Sarah Jamieson

Game 3: Sunday 23 July, 10:30am, Glasgow National Hockey Centre

Amy Gibson
Kareena Cuthbert
Nikki Lloyd
Becky Merchant
Becky Ward
Ali Howie
Sarah Robertson
Robyn Collins
Fiona Bruce
Fiona Burnet
Bex Condie
Millie Brown
Lucy Camlin
Katie Robertson
Heather Howie
Lucy Lanigan
Mairi Drummond
Sarah Jamieson

Further info on the Rabo EuroHockey Championship 2017 can be found HERE

Scottish Hockey Union media release

