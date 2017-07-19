

Kaz Cuthbert Photo by John Preece



The squad for Scotland women’s upcoming three-match test series against Russia has been announced. The series will see the teams meet for the first time since Scotland claimed victory over the Russians in the quarter-finals of World League 2 in Valencia.





The matches will be played in Glasgow at Titwood on Thursday 20 July at 7pm; Saturday 22 July at 2pm at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre; and Sunday 23 July at 10:30am also at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



These fixtures come as part of preparations for the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam on 18-27 August.



In Amsterdam Scotland have been drawn in Pool B against England, Germany, and Ireland as the Scots look to retain their status amongst the top European nations in European hockey.



As part of preparations Scotland will also face France in a three-match test series in Glasgow at the end of July, further details will be announced soon.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said:



“We are looking forward to what will be a tough series against Russia. They are a good side and when we beat them in Valencia we had to play very well to do so. These games give an opportunity to all our players to show why they should be selected for the Europeans in Amsterdam.



“We had a good level of performance in all five games at the World League Semi Finals in Brussels recently, but the players have been working hard since returning and on a few areas we want to improve - and I will be looking for this improvement against Russia.”



Game 1: Thurs 20 July 2017, 7pm, Titwood



Nicki Cochrane

Amy Gibson

Kareena Cuthbert

Nikki Lloyd

Amy Brodie

Becky Merchant

Becky Ward

Sarah Robertson

Robyn Collins

Fiona Bruce

Fiona Burnet

Katie Robertson

Heather Howie

Amy Costello

Kate Holmes

Charlotte Watson

Mairi Drummond

Sarah Jamieson



Game 2: Saturday 22 July, 2pm, Glasgow National Hockey Centre



Nicki Cochrane

Kareena Cuthbert

Becky Merchant

Becky Ward

Ali Howie

Sarah Robertson

Robyn Collins

Fiona Burnet

Bex Condie

Millie Brown

Lucy Camlin

Heather Howie

Amy Costello

Kate Holmes

Charlotte Watson

Lucy Lanigan

Mairi Drummond

Sarah Jamieson



Game 3: Sunday 23 July, 10:30am, Glasgow National Hockey Centre



Amy Gibson

Kareena Cuthbert

Nikki Lloyd

Becky Merchant

Becky Ward

Ali Howie

Sarah Robertson

Robyn Collins

Fiona Bruce

Fiona Burnet

Bex Condie

Millie Brown

Lucy Camlin

Katie Robertson

Heather Howie

Lucy Lanigan

Mairi Drummond

Sarah Jamieson



Further info on the Rabo EuroHockey Championship 2017 can be found HERE



Scottish Hockey Union media release