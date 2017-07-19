WALTER ALIBEY



National Hockey coach Glenn Francis is confident of a berth at the Hockey World Cup in India next year. His team is due to complete a highly intense live-in camp at the Hockey Centre in Tacarigua tomorrow. Tonight, he will put his lads through a rigorous practice match from 7 pm against some the of country’s best players, ahead of the Pan American Qualifiers scheduled for August 4-16 in Pennsylvania, USA.





T&T will play in Pool B alongside Canada, who has already secured a place at the World Cup, Brazil and Mexico. Pool A comprises world number one Argentina, Chile, United States and Venezuela. Francis said in spite of the inexperience in his camp, he believes they will make up for it in tactics, which former T&T ace turn English assistant coach Kwandwayne Browne has been working on for the duration of the camp. Brown, a much sought-after coach in the hockey world now, has been implementing a technological system of preparation used by all the top international teams, Francis said.



“It requires players to push themselves to the limit and coaches to monitor players’ output among other things,” Francis said. Browne will function as player/coach at the Pan Am, despite his work at the camp. Apart from adding experience, the ex Queen’s Royal College star will facilitate the local team with knowledge of their opponents internationally. The T&T team will be minus seven players that participated at the World Hockey League earlier this year, such as Mickel Pierre, who is expected to be on a promotional course with his employers—the T&T Regiment and Darren Cowie, expected to stay at home to iron out personal issues.



At the last Pan Am tournament four years ago the T&T team just missed out on a place at the world cup by finishing third, but Francis is cautiously confident this time around, saying the team has been jelling nicely under the new tactics of Brown and is a lot fitter.



The team will touch down in Pennsylvania on July 30 and will jump into action a day later with a practice match against Chile. They will also face Venezuela in another warm-up game on July 1 before facing the mights of the Canadians in their first qualifier on August 4.



The Trinidad Guardian