Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) - CHI (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
T&T Hockey men in warm-up today

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

THE NATIONAL men’s hockey squad will continue its preparation for next month’s Pan Am Cup in the United States when the players take on a Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board President’s XI in a practice match at Tacarigua this evening.



The game comes at the end of a two-week training camp and will afford national coach Glenn “Fido” Francis the opportunity to assess the knowledge gained by his squad during that exercise.

Trinidad and Tobago, drawn in Pool B of the Pan Am Cup along with Mexico, Canada and Brazil, will be travelling to the tournament in Lancaster, Pennsylvania without the services of seven of the players who wore the red, white and black when T&T hosted a World League Round Two group at the end of March.

Trinidad & Tobago Express

