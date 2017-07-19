THE NATIONAL men’s hockey squad will continue its preparation for next month’s Pan Am Cup in the United States when the players take on a Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board President’s XI in a practice match at Tacarigua this evening.





The game comes at the end of a two-week training camp and will afford national coach Glenn “Fido” Francis the opportunity to assess the knowledge gained by his squad during that exercise.



Trinidad and Tobago, drawn in Pool B of the Pan Am Cup along with Mexico, Canada and Brazil, will be travelling to the tournament in Lancaster, Pennsylvania without the services of seven of the players who wore the red, white and black when T&T hosted a World League Round Two group at the end of March.



