Danny Kerry to miss remaining World League fixtures
Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 44
Danny Kerry
England women’s team Head Coach Danny Kerry will not attend the squad’s remaining matches in the Hockey World League Semi Final due to being unwell.
In Danny’s absence, Assistant Coach David Ralph guided the athletes to a 3-2 win over Ireland on Sunday then a 4-1 victory over India. They now face USA in a semi final on Thursday, with Finals Day taking place on Sunday.
England Hockey Board Media release