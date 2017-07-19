By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Not to select players on merit is a perennial problem of Indian Hockey (men and women both). In Johannesburg’s HWL, omission of Deepika Thakur and Anuradha Thokchom have cost dearly.





Emerging penalty corner expert Gurjit Kaur was asked to take corner after wasting four. Now equation is that India has to beat Japan to get berth in World Cup (London-2018).Not to commit silly mistake and grab the opportunity in scoring goal will give way to London. Since hosts England has double qualification (hosts and semifinalist in Johannesburg) sixth placed team in Johannesburg will be in London. India (WR-12) have better ranking than Italy (WR-16) who have finished 6th in Brussels (Belgium) HWL (WCQ).Here are the statistical highlights of India-Japan ladies in international hockey:



IND-JPN (W)

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 61 12 17 32 72 118 In HWL 3 1 1 1 3 6 Last Five 5 0 3 2 7 10 Last win: In Antwerp HWL(2015), India beat Japan 1-0 and have qualified for Rio Olympics(2016)

Fieldhockey.com