Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) - CHI (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
Indian eves have to beat Cherry Blossoms to play in London Women World Cup (2018)

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Not to select players on merit is a perennial problem of Indian Hockey (men and women both). In Johannesburg’s HWL, omission of Deepika Thakur and Anuradha Thokchom have cost dearly. 



Emerging penalty corner expert Gurjit Kaur was asked to take corner after wasting four. Now equation is that India has to beat Japan to get berth in World Cup (London-2018).Not to commit silly mistake and grab the opportunity in scoring goal will give way to London. Since hosts England has double qualification (hosts and semifinalist in Johannesburg) sixth placed team in Johannesburg will be in London. India (WR-12) have better ranking than Italy (WR-16) who have finished   6th in Brussels (Belgium) HWL (WCQ).Here are the statistical highlights of India-Japan ladies in international hockey:

IND-JPN (W)

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

61

12

17

32

72

118

In HWL

3

1

1

1

3

6

Last Five

5

0

3

2

7

10

Last win: In  Antwerp HWL(2015),  India beat Japan  1-0  and have qualified for Rio  Olympics(2016)

