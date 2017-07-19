

England v India



England cruised to a 4-1 win in their quarter-final match with India at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg.





Goals from Giselle Ansley, Alex Danson, Susannah Townsend and Hannah Martin sealed the convincing win as England booked their place in Thursday’s semi-finals.



England will face the USA and in reaching the final four England have also secured qualification for the World League Finals to be held in New Zealand in November.



Straight from the start England looked to stamp their authority on the game pushing India deep into their half from the get go. This soon resulted in a flurry of penalty corners and although these converted, at England’s fourth penalty corner they were awarded a penalty stroke.



Having missed earlier in the tournament, Ansley stepped up and made no mistake, pushing her effort inside the right hand post where she had missed against Poland. England’s lead was soon extended. A fine flowing move down the right saw Susannah Townsend’s cross deflected into an Indian defender before Danson reacted quickest to spin and hammer home before the first break.



India responded in the second quarter showing some resilience after a tough opening. They began to exert pressure on the England backline and struck the post from a well worked penalty corner but a goal before the break eluded them.



The third quarter was evenly contested between the sides with England happy to sit a little deeper with their two goal lead, however before the final break they grabbed a third goal in style. Martin collected the ball on the right before starting a weaving run which sent Indian heads spinning, her cross through the circle fell to Townsend who turned home first time.



India did grab a consolation goal in the final fifteen minutes through Gurjit Kaur’s drag flick but England responded immediately to make it 4-1 as Martin passed into an empty net with India having elected for a kicking back.



England saw out the closing moments to ensure the win and progress to the semi-finals and book their place at the Hockey World League Finals in New Zealand later this year.



The semi-final against the USA will be shown live on BT Sport.



England starting XI: Maddie Hinch (GK), Giselle Ansley, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Anna Toman, Sarah Haycroft, Emily Defroand, Susannah Townsend, Nicola White, Alex Danson (C), Sophie Bray



Subs (Used): Shona McCallin, Zoe Shipperley, Grace Balsdon, Hannah Martin, Jo Hunter



Subs (Not used): Amy Tennant



England Hockey Board Media release