South Africa's national women's hockey team lost to Germany in the quarterfinal of the FIH World Hockey League Semi-Finals.





With just more than a minute left before halftime Germany broke the deadlock when Camille Nobis scored. It was somewhat against the run of play with South Africa dominating most of the second chukka.



With two minutes left in the match Germany hit the back of the goal-box, but after a South African referral the goal was not awarded. Seconds later South Africa got another penalty corner but like the various other opportunities earlier in the final chukka the ball missed the target. Unlike the game against the USA the SA attack wasn’t as sharp and German defenders managed to keep the ball out of the goal-box.



Germany is 7th on the world rankings and SA 13th.



The first semi-final is between the USA and England and the second between Argentina and Germany.



South Africa will now play for the lower ranking positions 5-8.



All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.



Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL



SA Hockey Association media release