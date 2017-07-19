Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

19-07-2017 11:15
AUS - EGY
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP - IRL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER - FRA
19-07-2017 18:00
BEL - NZL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

17-07-2017 18:00
RSA 1 : 9 BEL
17-07-2017 16:00
GER 2 : 0 IRL
17-07-2017 14:00
ESP 4 : 3 NZL
17-07-2017 12:00
AUS 7 : 2 JPN

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS 4 9 12
2 ESP 4 2 9
3 NZL 4 0 4
4 FRA 4 0 4
5 JPN 4 -11 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER 4 9 12
2 BEL 4 21 9
3 IRL 4 -2 6
4 EGY 4 -15 3
5 RSA 4 -13 0

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) - CHI (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
18-07-2017 11:15
USA (W) 1 : 0 JPN (W)
Germany beats SA for place in semi-finals

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

South Africa’s national women’s hockey team lost to Germany in the quarterfinal of the FIH World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



With just more than a minute left before halftime Germany broke the deadlock when Camille Nobis scored. It was somewhat against the run of play with South Africa dominating most of the second chukka.

With two minutes left in the match Germany hit the back of the goal-box, but after a South African referral the goal was not awarded. Seconds later South Africa got another penalty corner but like the various other opportunities earlier in the final chukka the ball missed the target. Unlike the game against the USA the SA attack wasn’t as sharp and German defenders managed to keep the ball out of the goal-box.

Germany is 7th on the world rankings and SA 13th.

The first semi-final is between the USA and England and the second between Argentina and Germany.

South Africa will now play for the lower ranking positions 5-8.

All matches in the Hockey World League Semi-Final are played at the Wits Hockey Astro in Johannesburg. Twenty of the world’s best men and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers from 8 - 23 July.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/HWL

SA Hockey Association media release

