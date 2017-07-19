by Karien Jonckheere





Germany celebrates to the disappointment of South Africa © BackpagePix



There was just one goal in it at the end, but the South African women’s team missed out on a semifinal spot at the Hockey World League after going down 1-0 to Germany in their quarterfinal at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Tuesday.





It really could have gone either way as the South Africans were far from outplayed by a side ranked six places above them in the world.



It seemed that, despite numerous excellent scoring opportunities, the home side just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.



There was also some controversy – with an umpire’s decision and subsequent video referral that could potentially have seen the awarding of a penalty stroke to the South Africans after Bernie Coston was taken out in the circle by a German defender.



It was not given though, despite the video umpire’s recommendation of a sanction against the player but SA coach Sheldon Rostron refused to pin the ultimate result on that decision.



“It seemed there was no personal penalty that took place and normally if there’s a personal penalty it should be a stroke so we weren’t too happy with the outcome and the decision. But regardless of that there was enough for us to be able to create and make more out of the game,” he said.



It was all level at the end of the first quarter. Both teams had their chances but equally both keepers did exceptionally well to prevent any change to the scoresheet.



Just one minute before halftime Germany got the breakthrough with Camille Nobis slotting one in for the 1-0 lead going into the break.



And though they threw everything at it, the SA side just couldn’t get the ball across the line in the second half.



“I think we aimed to have a lot of control and I think we did that quite well. It was just a little bit frantic again in terms of our build-up,” explained Rostron.



“I think there were enough indicators on the field that we were creating and getting what we wanted out of Germany and it was just a matter of us making sure that we consolidated those efforts and turned them into goals.



“Out of the performance I’m really pleased and satisfied but as far as the result we’re obviously not so happy with the outcome.”



Captain Nicolene Terblanche, who played in her 200th match for South Africa on Tuesday, added: “We had our opportunities and it was close – a couple of chances with the penalty corners too, which we didn’t use, which is disappointing.



“But the tournament isn’t over now. We want to end as high as possible so we will be fighting for that fifth place which is really important.”



A fifth place will earn the South Africans all-important automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in England.



Meanwhile, in other quarterfinal matches played at the Wits Astro on Tuesday, Michelle Vitesse scored the USA’s only goal in her side’s 1-0 victory over Japan.



Argentina defeated Ireland 2-1 and world No 2 England beat India 4-1.



That means Germany will play Argentina in Thursday’s semifinals while England will take on the United States.



The beaten quarterfinal teams now go into the first of the fifth to eighth-place playoff matches – also on Thursday.



That’s where South Africa will take on Ireland at 2:30pm CAT (SA, GMT+2).



Poland will play Chile earlier in the day and India will face Japan.



Supersport