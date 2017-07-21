



Alongside the recent Vantage National Under 18 Tournament, players and coaches from all regions were given the opportunity to get some specialist goalkeeper training.





Napier based Steffan Fastier, founder of LEAP Goalkeeping Academy, provided his services during event week and had a fantastic turnout.



Fastier said his goal is to increase the depth and quality of goalkeepers around the country through specialist clinics and trainings.



“It was great to see the turnout to the sessions held during the tournament in Whangarei. Goalkeeping is a position which is extremely technical and tends to get overlooked a bit especially in the younger grades,” he said.



“We work with keepers, clubs, schools and coaches with specialist drills focussed on improving performance between the posts.”



CLICK HERE to find out more about the LEAP Goalkeeping Academy



Hockey New Zealand Media release