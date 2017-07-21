Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
Keepers given helping hand in Whangarei

Published on Thursday, 20 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 13
View Comments



Alongside the recent Vantage National Under 18 Tournament, players and coaches from all regions were given the opportunity to get some specialist goalkeeper training.



Napier based Steffan Fastier, founder of LEAP Goalkeeping Academy, provided his services during event week and had a fantastic turnout.

Fastier said his goal is to increase the depth and quality of goalkeepers around the country through specialist clinics and trainings.

“It was great to see the turnout to the sessions held during the tournament in Whangarei. Goalkeeping is a position which is extremely technical and tends to get overlooked a bit especially in the younger grades,” he said.

“We work with keepers, clubs, schools and coaches with specialist drills focussed on improving performance between the posts.”

CLICK HERE to find out more about the LEAP Goalkeeping Academy

Hockey New Zealand Media release

