Kori Sidaway







Field Hockey Canada Women’s National program has announced Jordyn Faiczak will be the final 18th player that will join the roster of athletes heading to Lancaster, USA for the Pan American Cup from August 5-13.





Faiczak (18 years), just out of high school, was part of the Women’s World League Two team which played together in West Vancouver in April. Now with Faiczak added, the roster consists of 17 out of 18 players from that same World League 2 team that will go ahead to play together in the Pan American Cup.



On July 6th, 2017 the first 17 athletes were named to the touring roster ahead of the Women’s National Team Super Series being held at UBC. Additional younger players and those coming back from injury were further evaluated throughout the first two games of the Super Series, and now the full Pan American Cup team will play together as a unit in the final Super Series game tonight at 7:00PM at UBC’s Wright Field, before heading off to the Pan Am Cup.



Canada’s Women open the 2017 Pan American Cup against Brazil August 5th at 9am PT/12pm ET.





WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM – 2017 PAN AMERICAN CUP

Field Hockey Canada media release