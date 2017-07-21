England Under-16 Girls beat hosts Spain 4-3 in the Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa on Wednesday evening, kick-starting their campaign after a goalless draw in their first match.





Despite a noisy home crowd cheering Spain on, England were not fazed and took the lead after just six minutes with Anna-Rose Gabbitass the scorer.



Spain hit back five minutes later as Mar Maranjo Sanchez scored from a penalty corner, but three minutes later England were back in front with Millie Attwell scoring from a penalty corner.



Berta Sarrahima Castelia scored for Spain at a 37th minute penalty corner to level things up once again, but once again England re-took the lead three minutes later through Sophie Hamilton from a penalty corner on 40 minutes.



Spain draw level for a third time through Maria Gesti Soler on 44 minutes, but England had the final word, scoring three minutes into the final quarter through Vicki McCabe.



Head Coach John Bell said afterwards: “The girls played some exciting and fast hockey in the first half, flowing passing moves result in numerous goal scoring opportunities. The second half was more open with some sustained Spanish pressure.”



The Netherlands provide the opposition for England Under-16 Girls on Thursday evening as their Six Nations Tournament campaign in Terrassa continues.



England Under-16 Girls (2) 4

Anna-Rose Gabbitass 6 (FG)

Millie Attwell 14 (PC)

Sophie Hamilton 40 (PC)

Vicki McCabe 48 (PC)



Spain Under-16 Girls (1) 3

Mar Naranjo Sanchez 11 (PC)

Berta Sarrahima Castelia 37 (PC)

Maria Gesti Soler 44 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release