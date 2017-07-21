

Emily Newlands Scotland u21



Scotland U21 Women won their final Pool match of EuroHockey Junior Championship II against Turkey in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. A 3-0 victory was not enough however to overturn the goal-difference deficit in the Pool and Scotland ended up in third spot behind Czech Republic.





The Scots were the better team from the outset and controlled the play. Although the Scots had good spells of keeping the ball well and playing good hockey, they were unable to find the back of the net.



Scotland had four opportunities to take the lead in the early stages but were unable to take advantage.



The opening goal arrived at the end of the first quarter and it came from the penalty spot. Laura Swanson dispatched the penalty expertly to give Scotland a 1-0 lead.



Into the second quarter and the Scots enjoyed long spells of dominance, but with goals required a lack of patience undermined the Scottish ability to create any clear goal scoring opportunities. Patience would have to be the key in this encounter against the stubborn Turks.



Scotland would eventually double their lead in the third quarter. Emily Newlands scored a reverse stick shot after some nice Scottish play to go 2-0 up.



Turkey picked up cards in the fourth quarter and Scotland could have scored five or six goals in the match.



In the end, despite heavy pressure, Scotland would have to settle with just one more goal and it came through an Ellie Hutcheson reverse edge hit to make it 3-0. Hutcheson’s finish was well executed with composure into the net.



Hutcheson had another great chance towards the final hooter but mishit her shot and Turkey survived a fourth strike.



There were some excellent Scotland performances. Fran Longeran was outstanding again - solid at the back and distributed the ball very well. Kerry-Anne Hastings put in another strong performance and Emily Dark was once again a standout in attack.



Laura Swanson also had a very good game for Scotland; she was involved in everything Scotland did well, and is getting back to form after a long time out injured.



Scotland Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “We were happy with 1-0 at half time, Turkey tired and conceded late goals in other matches so we felt we could wear them down and add some goals late in the match. A lack of patience prevented us from scoring more. Had we been more composed and efficient in our play we could have scored five or six.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release