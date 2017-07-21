

McQuade for Scotland



Scotland U21 Men won their final Pool match of EuroHockey Junior Championship II with an impressive 4-2 victory over hosts Russia in St Petersburg. The victory secured a top-two finish in the Pool stages and progression to the Semi-Finals of the tournament.





It was a rip-roaring start to the match as Scotland took an early lead in the opening quarter, Aidan McQuade finished off a penalty corner to make it 1-0 and give the Scots a dream start.



They say you’re at you’re most vulnerable when you’ve just scored and this seemed to be the case for Scotland. Russia bagged an equaliser a minute after McQuade’s goal when Georgii Arusiia was clinical from a penalty corner to make it 1-1.



Scotland soon had an opportunity to regain the lead through another penalty corner but the attempt was well blocked with McQuade looking dangerous again.



It was a very even contest but there was a determination about Scotland in the early stages of the match - the team looked up for the challenge of competing against their strong hosts.



Then some lovely hockey by the Russians opened Scotland up and they took the lead with a fine goal. The build-up saw a pass through a player’s legs as the hosts tore forward before an unmarked Oleg Kotkov sunk the ball into the bottom left corner.



Russia started to play some really slick stuff towards the end of the quarter and only a good block by goalkeeper James Carrie kept them at bay as they searched for a third goal.



The heavens opened as Scotland went piling the pressure against a red Russian wall around their D in the second quarter. Russia however nearly bagged a third goal on the break - a stealthy attack brought the concession of a penalty corner, but this time it was well defended by the Scots’ charge.



Another fast Russian break into the D from the right saw Carrie spring across his goal to save as Russia looked to score a third.



Then a slip by a Russian defender allowed Kyle Gladwin the chance to break into the D, eventually winning a penalty corner. McQuade was at it again but his drag flick was padded to safety by the goalkeeper.



It would be a Scottish name next on the score sheet when Luke Cranney finished superbly to Equalise for Scotland. Cranney turned a defender and buried the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 2-2.



Russia enjoyed the majority of possession as the quarter progressed but Scotland held strong at the back, leaving no space to penetrate the D.



Then Russia won a penalty corner and again it was Carrie in goal who was on hand to save superbly at his left post.



As the game reached a conclusion Scotland stepped up a gear and took complete control. Before long the Scots had a 3-2 lead when James Nairn arrived in the D to slam the ball home.



There was a great chance to go 4-2 ahead when Patrick Lonergan rounded the Russian goalkeeper but couldn’t slot home from a tight angle.



The Russian keeper made another top save to deny Scotland as they went pressing for a fourth, but the fourth goal would eventually come.



Callum MacKenzie struck home to put the game to bed and secure a great victory for Scotland in St Petersburg.



Scotland U21 Men Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “I’m delighted with today’s performance and we’re really coming onto our game now. We started so well and could have had a couple of goals in the first few minutes. We do have to manage periods of the game a little better but we can improve on that.



“There is a great team spirit and the guys are really enjoying their hockey. We showed tremendous character in quarter three – the Russians were all over us when we were a man down, but we held on and it was us who scored the next goal.



“We’re looking forward to the semi-finals. We’ll have no fear, prepare well, and give it all we have in the match against France.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release