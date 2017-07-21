Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) - JPN (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) - IRL (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) - ARG (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) - USA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
18-07-2017 18:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 RSA (W)
18-07-2017 15:45
ENG (W) 4 : 1 IND (W)
18-07-2017 13:30
ARG (W) 2 : 1 IRL (W)
Scene set for EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona in October

Published on Thursday, 20 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments



The draw for EHL ROUND1 has produced a series of fascinating match-ups as the eleventh edition of the Euro Hockey League – the world’s premier club hockey competition – comes into focus from October 6-8.



Barcelona will be the host city for ROUND1 and was also the venue for the draw, conducted by EHF President Marijke Fleuren and EHF board member Jorge Alcover.

Pool A will be headed up by former champions HC Bloemendaal who return to the competition for their eighth season in the EHL. They will be joined SV Arminen who enjoyed their last trip to Barcelona in 2014, becoming the first Austrian side to win a game in the competition. They will have their work cut out for them, however, in a group completed by England’s Wimbledon who reached the FINAL4 last term.

Uhlenhorst Mülheim, from Germany, are the number one seeds in Pool B. The will meet Dinamo Elektrostal who produced an excellent performance at the EuroHockey Trophy in June to earn Russia an extra EHL ticket. Welsh champions Cardiff&Met will look to go one better than last year when they picked up a win and a loss.

Pool C features Racing Club de Bruxelles as the top seeds following their third place finish in the Belgian competition. Banbridge stunned Racing’s compatriots Royal Leopold a year ago and they will hope to repeat the feat. Poland’s WKS Grunwald Poznan will make their 11th successive EHL appearance.

Finally, Pool D looks a very open one with Club Egara – the local side taking part – taking on the Scottish champions Kelburne along with French runners-up Saint Germain.

The confirmed EHL ROUND1 schedule will be confirmed by Monday when tickets will also go on sale. The venue in Barcelona will also be confirmed in due course.

EHL ROUND1 draw (Barcelona, October 6-8, 2017)
Pool A: HC Bloemendaal, SV Arminen, Wimbledon HC
Pool B: Uhlenhorst Mulheim, Dinamo Elektrostal, Cardiff & Met
Pool C: Racing Club de Bruxelles, Banbridge, WKS Grunwald Poznan
Pool D: Club Egara, Saint Germain, Kelburne

Euro Hockey League media release

