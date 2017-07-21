



The draw for EHL ROUND1 has produced a series of fascinating match-ups as the eleventh edition of the Euro Hockey League – the world’s premier club hockey competition – comes into focus from October 6-8.





Barcelona will be the host city for ROUND1 and was also the venue for the draw, conducted by EHF President Marijke Fleuren and EHF board member Jorge Alcover.



Pool A will be headed up by former champions HC Bloemendaal who return to the competition for their eighth season in the EHL. They will be joined SV Arminen who enjoyed their last trip to Barcelona in 2014, becoming the first Austrian side to win a game in the competition. They will have their work cut out for them, however, in a group completed by England’s Wimbledon who reached the FINAL4 last term.



Uhlenhorst Mülheim, from Germany, are the number one seeds in Pool B. The will meet Dinamo Elektrostal who produced an excellent performance at the EuroHockey Trophy in June to earn Russia an extra EHL ticket. Welsh champions Cardiff&Met will look to go one better than last year when they picked up a win and a loss.



Pool C features Racing Club de Bruxelles as the top seeds following their third place finish in the Belgian competition. Banbridge stunned Racing’s compatriots Royal Leopold a year ago and they will hope to repeat the feat. Poland’s WKS Grunwald Poznan will make their 11th successive EHL appearance.



Finally, Pool D looks a very open one with Club Egara – the local side taking part – taking on the Scottish champions Kelburne along with French runners-up Saint Germain.



The confirmed EHL ROUND1 schedule will be confirmed by Monday when tickets will also go on sale. The venue in Barcelona will also be confirmed in due course.



EHL ROUND1 draw (Barcelona, October 6-8, 2017)

Pool A: HC Bloemendaal, SV Arminen, Wimbledon HC

Pool B: Uhlenhorst Mulheim, Dinamo Elektrostal, Cardiff & Met

Pool C: Racing Club de Bruxelles, Banbridge, WKS Grunwald Poznan

Pool D: Club Egara, Saint Germain, Kelburne



Euro Hockey League media release