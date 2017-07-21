



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In a little more than two weeks, USA Field Hockey and Spooky Nook Sports will welcome fifteen international squads as they hit the turf to display top global talent competing at the 2017 Pan American Cups (PAC) from August 4-13.









The first event of its kind to be hosted at the Home of Hockey and first major international tournament on American soil since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, PAC will promise to draw thousands of hockey enthusiasts as they watch top caliber teams seek a direct qualification to the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup and 2021 Pan American Cup.



Of the eight men’s teams competing includes the top ranked men’s team in the world with Argentina. The Rio 2016 Olympic goal medalists recently booked their tickets to the 2018 Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India after advancing to the championship match at the FIH Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semifinals in London, England. Although they fell to No. 4 The Netherlands in the final match, Argentina will look to defend their 2013 PAC title.



Another team that already solidified their ticket to the FIH Hockey World Cup is American neighbor and No. 11 Canada. At the FIH Men’s Hero Hockey World League Semifinals, the surprising outcome in the 5th/6th classification match when Canada upset higher ranked No. 6 India, guaranteeing their place. Canada has made it to every championship game of the PAC final, winning in 2009.



There is a gap in the rankings, but that doesn’t mean the level of competition will drop. The third highest ranked team is No. 26 USA, who is coming off a strong performance at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago. The team finished with a bronze medal, narrowly missing advancement, after three spectacular shoot out victories.



Gaining respect and performing well against higher ranked teams, No. 27 Chile’s most recent event was also Round 2 in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago. Although they only finished 7th after defeating Barbados in a shootout, they were the bronze medal winners at the past three Pan American Games.







No. 29 Brazil gained entry to PAC after winning gold at the 2015 Pan American Challenge in Chiclayo, Peru. At the 2015 Pan American Games, Brazil went on to earn fourth losing to Chile, 4-1, and while their performance at the recent Rio 2016 Olympic Games was not up to par, Brazil shouldn’t be under minded.



Hosting a Round 2 event in April, No. 33 Trinidad and Tobago faced USA in the quarterfinal. The exciting match, which went down to the final 15 minutes, saw USA pull their goalkeeper and even the score line to send the game into to shootouts. Although they fell 3-2 in the shootout round, watch out as Trinidad and Tobago will be a hidden threat having placed third at the previous PAC.



No. 41 Mexico finished sixth at the last PAC, automatically qualifying for the 2017 edition. Mexico recently hosted and participated in the FIH Hockey World League Round 1 in Salamanca, Mexico in September 2016. Of the four-team event, Mexico showed impressive goal scoring abilities en route to claim third. No. 48 Venezuela qualified from the Pan American Challenge and also competed in Round 1. They also participated in the South American Championship in Chiclayo, Peru in 2016, where they came second to Chile.



Men’s World Rankings



No. 1 Argentina

No. 11 Canada

No. 26 USA

No. 27 Chile

No. 29 Brazil

No. 33 Trinidad & Tobago

No. 41 Mexico­

No. 48 Venezuela







Like the men’s side, the No. 3 Argentina women’s team is a force to be reckoned with and considered one of the top teams in the world right now. Having claimed every women’s Pan American Cup title since the event’s establishment, Los Leones punched their tickets to the FIH women’s Hockey World Cup in London, England yesterday after defeating Ireland, 2-1, at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Following a mediocre performance at the London 2012 Olympic Games, the U.S. Women’s National Team changed staff, relocated the team to the east coast and turned the program around. The No. 6 USWNT had a remarkable Rio 2016 Olympic Games performance, beating highly ranked teams such as Argentina and Australia as well as competitive matches against Japan and India on their journey to a fifth-place finish. Team USA is currently competing in the same event in South Africa, and they too qualified for both the World Cup and FIH Hockey World League Final.



FIH Hero World Ranked No. 19 Canada will finish up a three-game intra-squad Super Series today as they prepare for PAC. In April, Canada met up with a few other Pan American teams at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver, Canada. Recording three victories and two losses, Canada secured the fifth-place finish.



No. 20 Chile comes to PAC after earning a silver at Round 2 in Vancouver, Canada in April. Cumulating 15 goals throughout the event, Chile lost in the final to India in a shootout, 3-1. This placement advanced them to the Semifinals in South Africa where they were in the same pool as Argentina and USA. Chile finished pool play with one win over the host nation and will play in the 9th/10th game tomorrow against Poland.



Also competing at the FIH Hockey World Leaguer Round 2 in West Vancouver, Canada were No. 23 Uruguay and No. 30 Mexico. Facing off against each other in the quarterfinal round, Uruguay came out victorious before falling to Chile in the semifinals to earn fourth. Mexico went on to claim sixth-place.







No. 41 Brazil advanced to PAC after winning the 2015 Pan American Challenge against Barbados. They haven’t competed in many international events recently but finished third at the South American Championship in 2016.



Women’s World Rankings



No. 3 Argentina

No. 6 USA

No. 19 Canada

No. 20 Chile

No. 23 Uruguay

No. 30 Mexico

No. 41 Brazil



Don’t miss out on the action! Purchase tickets for the 2017 Pan American Cups by clicking the image below.







USFHA media release