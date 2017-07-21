by Karien Jonckheere





Spain celebrate © Gallo Images



Germany will face Spain and Belgium will take on Australia in the semifinals of the Hockey World League at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Friday.





That’s after the men's tournament favourites all safely negotiated their way through the quarterfinals on Wednesday.



Not only have they earned themselves semifinal places, but along with that comes the chance for automatic qualification for the Hockey World League finals – to be played in India in December (for the top-three teams in Johannesburg).



Jake Whetton scored twice as Australia cruised through their quarterfinal clash against Egypt.



With a ranking of 19th in the world compared to Australia’s second spot, this was always likely to be one of the biggest mismatches of the day.



It was in the 10th minute that the Australians scored their first goal off a penalty corner and they never looked troubled as they slotted in three more.



That brought an abrupt end to the Egyptians’ revival – having come back from losing their match 10-0 to Belgium and going on to beat continental rivals South Africa to claim that quarterfinal spot.



In the next quarterfinal of the day, Ireland squandered numerous scoring opportunities they had created and eventually went down 2-1 to Spain.



The Irish, coached by former South African international Craig Fulton, earned 10 penalty corners and only managed to capitalise on one of those – Alan Sothern scoring that.



Credit must go to the highly experienced Spanish keeper Quico Cortes who did exceptionally well to keep the ball out of the net for the rest of those, including one off the last move of the game.



And it was Ricardo Sanchez and Alvaro Iglesias who scored the goals for Spain.



“I think today was really a tough match,” said Spanish captain Miguel Delas afterwards. “At the end they really put us under pressure but I think the difference was that we had control – which is what we didn’t have in some of our other matches at the end. So I’m really happy for our team because we’ve been working hard and we’re very proud to be in the semifinals.”



Delas also gave credit to his outstanding keeper. “Quico is a superstar. It’s really easy to play with him behind us because he helps a lot. Sometimes when the defenders make a few mistakes it’s really good to have him behind us.”



As for the challenge that lies ahead, Delas added: “We know that now every opponent we have ahead of us is really good. Our game plan going forward is to be really tight in defence and let the guys up front do their magic.”



Next up on Wednesday night were the slick German side who had no trouble in dispatching France to book their spot in the semifinals.



Timm Herzbruch scored a brace and Tom Grambusch and Nicolas Dumont scored one each as the Germans wrapped up a clinical 4-1 win.



Supersport