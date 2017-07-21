Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Sportsmen recall hockey wizard Mohd Shahid on his first death anniversary

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00
View Comments

Rajeev Dikshit

VARANASI: Hundreds of sportsmen offered rich tributes to legendary dribbler and Olympian Mohd Shahid at a function organized at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium on his first death anniversary on Thursday.



The Hockey Varanasi (HV) launched its official website and dedicate its home page to Shahid. The HV announced the renaming of annual district hockey league after Shahid.

At the age of 56 Shahid, who was part of gold winning Indian team at Moscow Olympic in 1980, had died on July 20, 2016 at a Gurugram hospital due to liver and kidney failure. Several stars of Indian hockey and Shahid's contemporary including Zafar Iqbal, Ashok Kumar and Dhanraj Pillay had taken in his funeral.

To recall this hero the regional sports office in association with District Olympic Association and Hockey Varanasi held a function at the stadium on Thursday evening.

After paying homage the regional sports officer SS Mishra, Hockey UP's vice president KB Rawat, DOA president Shams Tabrej Shampu, coaches and senior sportsmen addressed the gathering of sportsmen and recalled how Shahid continued bringing laurel for the country, state and city with his dribbling skills.

The HV office bearers announced the launching of their officials website on this occasion by dedicating its home page to Shahid. They announced that the district hockey league, which is commencing from August 29, will be known as Mohd Shahid district hockey league from this year.

he Times of India

