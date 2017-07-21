Rajeev Dikshit



VARANASI: Hundreds of sportsmen offered rich tributes to legendary dribbler and Olympian Mohd Shahid at a function organized at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium on his first death anniversary on Thursday.





The Hockey Varanasi (HV) launched its official website and dedicate its home page to Shahid. The HV announced the renaming of annual district hockey league after Shahid.



At the age of 56 Shahid, who was part of gold winning Indian team at Moscow Olympic in 1980, had died on July 20, 2016 at a Gurugram hospital due to liver and kidney failure. Several stars of Indian hockey and Shahid's contemporary including Zafar Iqbal, Ashok Kumar and Dhanraj Pillay had taken in his funeral.



To recall this hero the regional sports office in association with District Olympic Association and Hockey Varanasi held a function at the stadium on Thursday evening.



After paying homage the regional sports officer SS Mishra, Hockey UP's vice president KB Rawat, DOA president Shams Tabrej Shampu, coaches and senior sportsmen addressed the gathering of sportsmen and recalled how Shahid continued bringing laurel for the country, state and city with his dribbling skills.



The HV office bearers announced the launching of their officials website on this occasion by dedicating its home page to Shahid. They announced that the district hockey league, which is commencing from August 29, will be known as Mohd Shahid district hockey league from this year.



