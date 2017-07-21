Penny Sidhu







On the morning of Thursday July 20th, Australia lost one of its most influential hockey identities, Cec Pearce.





Cec (93) passed away at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth WA after a short illness, he was the oldest of the famous five (5) Pearce brothers Mel (dec), Eric, Gordon and Julian who all represented both WA and Australia in Hockey. Eric, Gordon and Julian are all members of the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame.



Cec along with brother Mel and father Cecil Snr arrived in Perth en route to Melbourne on the 15th August 1947,on disembarking from the Menora in Fremantle which had departed from Bombay India and meeting fellow traveller Grenville Davis who was settling in Perth, they also decided to give Perth a go rather than going onto Melbourne.



Cec his brother and father were in Australia to find a new home for the rest of the family who were still in India and as a result of the Partition and the coming independence of India/Pakistan were looking for a safe and prosperous city in which to settle the family.



Cec was also an accomplished soccer player having obtained a University "Full Blue" while studying in India and had also represented his regional Indian Hockey team at the tender age of 16. Choosing hockey over soccer he commenced his playing with the University of WA side in 1948, and while undertaking his studies in Chemistry was part of "Uni's" famous Men's Grand Final winning side of 1949. His efforts recognised by receiving his second "Full Blue" from a second university in a new country for another sport! After completing his studies Cec joined brother Mel at Cricketers Hockey Club where he won a further 3 premierships.



He represented Australia along with younger brother Mel in a touring side to New Zealand in 1948 which over 20 matches remained undefeated. The disappointment of Australia not sending a hockey team to the Helsinki games in 1952 was matched by not being selected to join brothers Mel and Eric for the Melbourne Olympics in 1956.



Cec played for WA from 1948 and as a man who always valued his family ahead of all else retired from all representative hockey following the birth of his first child in 1960, he was 36 years of age.



Much comment has been made as to the impact of players from India on the development of hockey in this country and its unique style resulting from the fusion of the fast highly skilled sub continental game with the strong physical and aggressive style that had developed in the Australian game.



Indeed no less than Ric Charlesworth has commented on the contribution of such Anglo-Indian players and coaches as the Pearces, Kevin Carton, Merv Adams, Trevor Vanderputt, Don Smart, Terry Walsh, Bruce Shannahan, Charlie & Paul Gaudoin and of late Chris Ciriello.



One has to recognise that the substantial contribution that Cec as one of the first and if you like founding members of this Anglo-Indian group has made to hockey.



Cec is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Lianne son's Glenn and Gavin along with 6 grandchildren.



On behalf of the entire hockey community, our sincere condolences are offered to the family of Cec Pearce.



Hockey Australia media release