

Matthew Bellin, England U16 Boys, July 20 2017



railing by just one goal at half time, England Under-16 Boys faced a barrage of attacks from the Netherlands and lost out 4-1 in their latest match at the Six Nations Tournament in Nottingham on Thursday evening.





Linze Andringa scored an open play goal early in the second quarter, but England had largely soaked up pressure from their rivals and looked to hit back in the second half. But Brent van Bijnen doubled their advantage from a 42nd minute penalty corner.



Ellis Robson found the net for England from open play in the final minute, but the final word went to the Netherlands with Nick Doeser scoring seconds later, again from open play.



Following a rest day tomorrow, England Under-16 Boys are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Germany at Nottingham Hockey Centre.



England Under-16 Boys (0) 1

Ellis Robson 59 (FG)



Spain Under-16 Boys (1) 4

Linza Andringa 19 (FG)

Brent van Bijnen 31 (FG)

Floris Middendorp 42 (PC)

Nick Doeser 59 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release