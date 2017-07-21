Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Netherlands too strong for England U16 Boys

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments


Matthew Bellin, England U16 Boys, July 20 2017

railing by just one goal at half time, England Under-16 Boys faced a barrage of attacks from the Netherlands and lost out 4-1 in their latest match at the Six Nations Tournament in Nottingham on Thursday evening.



Linze Andringa scored an open play goal early in the second quarter, but England had largely soaked up pressure from their rivals and looked to hit back in the second half. But Brent van Bijnen doubled their advantage from a 42nd minute penalty corner.

Ellis Robson found the net for England from open play in the final minute, but the final word went to the Netherlands with Nick Doeser scoring seconds later, again from open play.

Following a rest day tomorrow, England Under-16 Boys are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Germany at Nottingham Hockey Centre.

England Under-16 Boys (0) 1
Ellis Robson 59 (FG)

Spain Under-16 Boys (1) 4
Linza Andringa 19 (FG)
Brent van Bijnen 31 (FG)
Floris Middendorp 42 (PC)
Nick Doeser 59 (FG)

England Hockey Board Media release

