

VIcki McCabe, England U16 Girls v Spain, July 19 2017



Goalkeepers Zara Rose and Mila Welch both played strongly for England Under-16 Girls in their latest match of the Six Nations Tournament in Spain on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to take the win against Germany.





Their rivals were on top form and proved a thorn in England’s side throughout on a hot afternoon in Terrassa, with England struggling after having played only the night before.



It took Germany just eight minutes to get off the mark with Sara Strauss finding the goal from a penalty corner, and just before the end of the first quarter they had doubled their lead, again from a penalty corner but this time it was Lilly Stoffelsma who scored.



And shortly after half time, they added a third goal through Julie Bleuel, this time from open play.



After the loss, Head Coach John Bell said: “The girls struggled to bring their high intensity running and passing game that was so evident in the previous game against Spain. Germany controlled the majority of the game and consistently threatened the English goal.



“Both England goalkeepers were called into action on numerous occasions and made some excellent saves.”



After a rest day on Friday, England Under-16 Girls are back in action on Saturday morning when they play the Netherlands in the penultimate match of their Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa.



England Under-16 Girls (0) 0



Germany Under-16 Girls (2) 3

Sara Strauss 8 (PC)

Lilly Stoffelsma 14 (PC)

Julie Bleuel 33 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release