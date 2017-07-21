Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Germans too strong for England U16 Girls

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments


VIcki McCabe, England U16 Girls v Spain, July 19 2017

Goalkeepers Zara Rose and Mila Welch both played strongly for England Under-16 Girls in their latest match of the Six Nations Tournament in Spain on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to take the win against Germany.



Their rivals were on top form and proved a thorn in England’s side throughout on a hot afternoon in Terrassa, with England struggling after having played only the night before.

It took Germany just eight minutes to get off the mark with Sara Strauss finding the goal from a penalty corner, and just before the end of the first quarter they had doubled their lead, again from a penalty corner but this time it was Lilly Stoffelsma who scored.

And shortly after half time, they added a third goal through Julie Bleuel, this time from open play.

After the loss, Head Coach John Bell said: “The girls struggled to bring their high intensity running and passing game that was so evident in the previous game against Spain. Germany controlled the majority of the game and consistently threatened the English goal.

“Both England goalkeepers were called into action on numerous occasions and made some excellent saves.”

After a rest day on Friday, England Under-16 Girls are back in action on Saturday morning when they play the Netherlands in the penultimate match of their Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa.

England Under-16 Girls (0) 0

Germany Under-16 Girls (2) 3
Sara Strauss 8 (PC)
Lilly Stoffelsma 14 (PC)
Julie Bleuel 33 (FG)

England Hockey Board Media release

