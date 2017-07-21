Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Germany too strong for England Under-18 girls

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
Lynn Vanderstichele, England U18 Girls, July 20 2017

An early conceded goal and injury to a key player didn’t stop England Under-18 Girls battling well with Germany in the Six Nations Tournament in Spain on Thursday morning, but they lost out 3-0 to their rivals.



Germany took the lead in the second minute with a straight strike from a penalty corner by Lisa Nolte, and England were left on the back foot when full-back Molly Redgrave was hit on the back of the calf by the ball and went off injured.

To their credit England quickly rearranged themselves and kept the Germans at bay for the rest of the first half, but couldn’t find a way through a tight defence to score an equaliser.

Philin Bolle scored from a rebound after the initial shot was saved at a 39th minute penalty corner, and Clara Roth scored in similar style just two minutes later.

England enjoyed many chances from open play, but a clinical German defence kept them at bay, while counter-attacks were a constant threat.

“The girls competed and fought very well,” said Head Coach Sarah Kelleher. “They executed the game plan we had agreed and they made chances. But we didn’t manage to convert them, and the result didn’t reflect the closeness of the game.”

The Netherlands provide the opposition for England Under-18 Girls on Thursday morning as their Six Nations campaign continues in Terrassa.

England Under-18 Girls (0) 0

Germany Under-18 Girls (1) 3
Lisa Nolte 2 (PC)
Philin Bolle 39 (PC)
Clara Roth 41 (PC)

England Hockey Board Media release

