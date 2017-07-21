Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Khawaja Junaid disappointed by Pakistan Hockey Federation action

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 37
View Comments

Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Sacked head coach of Pakistan team Khawaja Junaid is disappointed the way the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) ousted him from the job in the backdrop of the national team’s dismal performance in the World Hockey League.



On Thursday, the PHF appointed Olympian Farhat Hassan Khan as head coach in place of Junaid, while also bringing in new selection committee in measures to improve things.

“Yes, the PHF has the right to change anyone but the way I was sidelined is not proper, neither ethically nor morally. I have been working with the national team for past one year and the PHF should have taken a detailed briefing from me and should have informed me about my sacking before going into the media to announce new appointments,” a dejected Junaid told Dawn.

“The PHF president (Sajjad Khokhar) is a visionary and I think he should adopt a decent way before replacing anyone,” he said. “If the new appointments also fail to deliver, will they be ousted in the same way by the PHF?” asked Junaid.

“I have submitted my report to the PHF on World Hockey League performance and there was news that the federation has convened its Executive Board meeting on July 24 where I will be given a chance to explain my position. But if the PHF has made the changes then there will be no use appearing before the Executive Board,” he said.

Junaid had claimed that Pakistan had qualified for next year’s World Cup to be held in India after getting 7th place amid 10-team participated in the World Hockey League, which was a qualifying round for the World Cup. However, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is yet to announce the final line-up of the teams which will feature in the World Cup.

Dawn

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.