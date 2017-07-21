Zanzeer Singh



THE Fiji Hockey Federation is keen to revive the sport in areas where its popularity has dropped.





Hockey was recently revived in Levuka with the Old Capital being named as the venue for the 2017 National Secondary Schools Hockey Championship from August 14-16.



National coach Hector Smith was in Lautoka last weekend to watch the Western Zone secondary school playoffs at Nadovu Park.



Smith expressed disappointment with the condition of the turf stating it was not up to the standard because of overgrown grass.



He said with proper facilities, the skill level of players would improve.



"There are many grass turfs around the world on which hockey is still being played," Smith said.



"We started at the Victoria Tennis Courts where we removed the posts and played. Most of the time the ball stayed within the netting which gave more game time instead of people chasing the balls in the drain.



"The skill level will shoot up with proper facilities. It will attract international teams, players will get more skilled hitting the ball from one side to the other. It worked for us in Suva."



Smith said Lautoka was once a force in the sport.



He said it was good to have the secondary schools involved in hockey but athletics was their biggest threat at that level.



"Previously Lautoka was a powerhouse in hockey," Smith said.



"There were Lautoka Indians and Lautoka men's teams and in Suva we had the same thing, Suva Indians and Suva men's teams.



"But it has just gone down. The synthetic surface in Suva is costing us around $100 an hour to play. That is another issue.



"The tennis court in Ba is idle at the moment. It is all fenced, so hopefully hockey will start there. Recently Levuka revived the sport."



The final rounds of the Western Zone playoffs will be held tomorrow.



The Fiji Times