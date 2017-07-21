Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
T&T open trials for indoor hockey squad

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017
Raphael Govia

Newly appointed national men’s indoor hockey team coach Raphael Govia will flick off preparations for the upcoming Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship in Georgetown, Guyana, from October 14-22 with an open trial session from Monday July 24.



The players are being invited by the national teams management committee of the T&T Hockey Board to the first trials session at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Port-of-Spain from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Meanwhile, the national indoor women’s team has already flicked off their preparations for Guyana under coach, Jerazeno Bell, a former Guyana international, Queen’s Park Cricket Club stand-out and current Paragon indoor women. Velisha Sylvester is the manager with Roxanne Dey-Thorne as her assistant.

The women’s event will feature Canada, Bermuda, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, Guyana, USA and T&T in an eight-team round-robin series at the end of which the top two teams will contest the gold medal match.

The Trinidad Guardian

