Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Malaysian indoor hockey teams in demand as sparring partners

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
KUALA LUMPUR: The Thailand women’s indoor hockey team have “hired” the Kuala Lumpur women’s team as sparring partners in preparation for the SEA Games next month.



Thailand and Indonesia are seen as Malaysia’s biggest threats for the gold medal.

The lack of practice matches has forced the Thais to take the unusual step of bringing in a team to spar with.

KLHA secretary V. Rajamanickam said the team, who left for Bangkok on Thursday, will play six matches with the Thais over four days.

“It will be a good experience for our team as well. The Thais made a request and we are glad to help,” he said.

Indoor hockey is being held for the first time in the SEA Games. The teams competing in the women’s category are Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Indonesia too have “hired” a sparring partner.

They have invited the Malaysian Armed Forces, the national indoor champions, for practice sessions next week.

Singapore, however, have travelled to Malaysia to play against the national women’s team in a two-match series this weekend.

The matches will be held at the Real Arena Sports Futsal Centre in Klang tomorrow and Sunday.

Four golds will be on offer in hockey at the SEA Games – two each in men and women’s field and indoor events.

The Star of Malaysia

