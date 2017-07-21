KUALA LUMPUR: The Thailand women’s indoor hockey team have “hired” the Kuala Lumpur women’s team as sparring partners in preparation for the SEA Games next month.





Thailand and Indonesia are seen as Malaysia’s biggest threats for the gold medal.



The lack of practice matches has forced the Thais to take the unusual step of bringing in a team to spar with.



KLHA secretary V. Rajamanickam said the team, who left for Bangkok on Thursday, will play six matches with the Thais over four days.



“It will be a good experience for our team as well. The Thais made a request and we are glad to help,” he said.



Indoor hockey is being held for the first time in the SEA Games. The teams competing in the women’s category are Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.



Indonesia too have “hired” a sparring partner.



They have invited the Malaysian Armed Forces, the national indoor champions, for practice sessions next week.



Singapore, however, have travelled to Malaysia to play against the national women’s team in a two-match series this weekend.



The matches will be held at the Real Arena Sports Futsal Centre in Klang tomorrow and Sunday.



Four golds will be on offer in hockey at the SEA Games – two each in men and women’s field and indoor events.



The Star of Malaysia