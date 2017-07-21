Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Doha Men’s indoor hockey team ready for Games after Asia Cup setback

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
by S. Ramaguru


Big help: National indoor hockey consultant Paul Lissek (left) giving instructions to goalkeeper Mohamed Zaimi Mat Derus during a training session in Klang as coach Mohamed Amin Rahim looks on. — AZHAR MAHFOF / The Star

FOUR months ago, the national men’s indoor hockey team competed in the Indoor Asia Cup for the first time in Doha, Qatar.



The result was a poor fifth placing out of eight teams.

Instead of being disappointed, skipper Mohamed Najib Abu Hassan believes it was a lesson well-learnt and one that will definitely be useful when they chase the gold medal at next month’s SEA Games.

The other teams who competed in Doha were Iran (champions), Kazakhstan, Qatar, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Oman and Taiwan.

“It was a new experience for all of us. It was also the start of our indoor team’s preparations for the SEA Games,” said Najib, 22.

“With the addition of new players, we will be ready for the SEA Games battle.”

Malaysia, who are No. 5 in Asia and No. 26 in the world, are the highest-ranked team among the South-East Asian nations.

The other teams competing in the SEA Games are Indonesia, the next highest-ranked side No. 32 in the world, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Najib admitted that Indonesia and Thailand are likely to pose the biggest threats.

National indoor hockey men’s coach Mohamed Amin Rahim believes that his team are in good shape and “we will win the SEA Games gold medal”.

His confidence stems from the fact that both the men and women’s indoor hockey teams have received some expert help following the hiring of German Paul Lissek as consultant.

“Lissek’s experience in the indoor game is of tremendous help and the players are able to understand the game better when he explains it to them. We are fortunate to have his services,” said Amin.

Two gold medals are at stake in the indoor game, which is being for the first time in the SEA Games.

The national women’s indoor team, meanwhile, look to be better placed to go for gold after finishing runners-up to Kazakhstan in the Indoor Asia Cup in Doha.

But team captain Nor Izaidah Ibrahim prefers to play down their chances.

“I don’t think it will be that easy. Thailand, Indonesia and even Singapore will be big threats as they are all eyeing the indoor game rather than field hockey,” she said.

The team are coached by former international K. Gobinathan, who is assisted by Nor Saliza Soobni.



The Star of Malaysia

