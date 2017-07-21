



ONE thing is clear. The two KL SEA Games field hockey golds – for men and women – are as good as Malaysia’s.





The men’s team (world No. 14) and women’s side (No. 20) are ranked higher than any of the other South-East Asian outfits and should have no trouble achieving their targets.



Men’s field hockey has been held 18 times since it was introduced at the KL Games in 1971. And Malaysia have won it 17 times.



The only blot on their impressive record came in 1973 when they fielded their B team.



Malaysia are clearly in a league of their own in this region.



In what is definitely bad news for their rivals, Malaysia have made it clear that they will field only the best players at the Games.



“Yes, only the best players will be chosen. We want to make sure that there is no slip-up and we deliver the gold medal as promised,” said national coach Stephen van Huizen (pic).



The same can be said of the women’s team too.



Women’s field hockey was introduced in 1983 and Malaysia have only lost once in the final – to Singapore in 1993.



The women’s team, coached by K. Dharmaraj, have shown vast improvement this year, including qualifying for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals for the first time.



They too are way superior to all their opponents in the SEA Games.



The other teams taking part in both categories are Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand.



The Star of Malaysia