Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-07-2017 10:00
JPN - RSA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY - NZL
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL - FRA
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP - GER
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS - BEL

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

19-07-2017 18:00
BEL 2 : 0 NZL
19-07-2017 15:45
GER 4 : 1 FRA
19-07-2017 13:30
ESP 2 : 1 IRL
19-07-2017 11:15
AUS 4 : 0 EGY

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
Japan beats India

Published on Friday, 21 July 2017
View Comments

India to play seventh-eighth place match on Saturday


Action from the match between Japan and India on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy FIH website 

Japan defeated India 2-0 in the fifth-eighth placing match of the Women’s HWL Semifinal here on Thursday.



Kana Nomura converted Japan’s first penalty corner in the seventh minute. It’s second goal came through Naho Ichitani, who converted a 29th minute penalty corner.

India will play the seventh-eighth place match on Saturday.

The results: 5-8 place: Japan 2 (Kana Nomura 7, Naho Ichitani 29) bt India 0; South Africa 3 bt Ireland 0.

9-10 place: Chile bt Poland 2-1.

The Hindu

