India to play seventh-eighth place match on Saturday





Action from the match between Japan and India on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy FIH website



Japan defeated India 2-0 in the fifth-eighth placing match of the Women’s HWL Semifinal here on Thursday.





Kana Nomura converted Japan’s first penalty corner in the seventh minute. It’s second goal came through Naho Ichitani, who converted a 29th minute penalty corner.



India will play the seventh-eighth place match on Saturday.



The results: 5-8 place: Japan 2 (Kana Nomura 7, Naho Ichitani 29) bt India 0; South Africa 3 bt Ireland 0.



9-10 place: Chile bt Poland 2-1.



