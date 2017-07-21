by Karien Jonckheere





SA Womens Hockey Team celebrate their win © BackpagePix



The South African women’s hockey team earned themselves automatic qualification for next year’s Hockey World Cup in England with a 3-0 victory over Ireland at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.





Taking on their first of the playoff games for fifth to eighth place at the Hockey World League, the South Africans needed to win the match to guarantee at least sixth spot – and with that a place in the global tournament.



That they did in convincing fashion and they’ll face Japan in their next playoff game on Saturday afternoon with the aim of finishing in fifth spot at their home tournament. Japan defeated India 2-0 in their playoff game.



Lisa-Marie Deetlefs was the first to score for the SA side, who finally managed to convert a penalty corner for the first time at this tournament.



The initial shot was, in fact, saved by the Irish keeper but the rebound fell to Deetlefs, whose powerful reverse stick shot from the top of the D found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.



“No words can explain it. I just saw the ball and thought hit it as hard as you can and when I saw it going in I was just as surprised as everyone else. It was great way to start,” said a thrilled Deetlefs afterwards.



The first penalty corner for Ireland came with one minute to go to halftime.



The shot was saved by SA keeper Phumelela Mbande, but Ireland’s second shot on goal hit SA’s Nicolene Terblanche’s body on the line so a penalty stroke was awarded to the Irish.



It was Roisin Upton who stepped up to take the stroke, but she smashed it into the right post and the South Africans took their 1-0 lead into the break



The third quarter wasn’t a convincing one from the SA side, who gave away far too much ball and struggled to make any impression on attack.



Mbande did well to keep the home team in the lead with some impressive saves and there was more of the same pressure at the start of the fourth quarter.



But the South Africans toughed it out and, completely against the run of play, managed to double their lead in the 49th minute. This time it was Bernie Coston who smashed one in.



Then, desperate to score, Ireland brought on a kicking back in place of their keeper. With nine minutes left to play that was always going to be a risky move and so it proved.



Just four minutes later, a run from Lilian du Plessis into the circle set up the simplest of pushes into the goal for the 3-0 lead and that World Cup spot.



“We knew coming into the second half that Ireland was going to come out all guns blazing and we just said ‘keep the structure’ and I think it was a very good defensive effort from the team,” explained Deetlefs.



“Today I think the luck was in our favour – when that stroke hit the post – and that changed the momentum and took a bit of wind out of their sails. When we put that second goal in, we knew we just had to keep going and we had it in the bag.”



Coach Sheldon Rostron added: “We’ve done what we wanted to in terms of World Cup qualifying. But now we still want to end as high as we can. That was our objective if we didn’t make the top four – to make the top five, so we’re going to come out hard one last time against Japan. It’s going to be a difficult game but we’ll work hard to make sure we try and achieve that.”



Meanwhile, Germany and the United States will contest the women’s Hockey World League final after winning their respective semifinals on Thursday.



USA went 1-0 down against England in the 16th minute of their semifinal, but an equaliser from Jill Witmer with three minutes to go sent the match to a penalty shootout. The Americans edged that 2-1 thanks to the heroics of Melissa Gonzalez.



Germany defeated Argentina 2-1 to reach Sunday’s final.



Earlier in the day there was some consolation for Chile who beat Poland 2-1 for ninth place.



Supersport