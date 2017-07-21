JOHANNESBURG: Argentina had a last-gasp goal disallowed and England flopped in a shootout Thursday as unfancied Germany and the United States reached a Women's Hockey World League tournament final in Johannesburg.





Germany prevailed 2-1 over Argentina and the United States pipped England 2-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw to win semi-final thrillers at the University of the Witwatersrand.



The Americans and Germans, ranked four places below their rivals in the world, meet Sunday for first place after the Argentines and English contest third place.



Germany survived a late Argentine onslaught and the Americans levelled through five-goal leading tournament scorer Jill Witmer three minutes from time.



"I am proud of the confidence shown by the girls," said German coach Jamilon Mulders. "They have developed a winning mentality.



"Defeating a great hockey nation like Argentina is a wonderful achievement. I am over the moon after this result.



"The team has grown individually and collectively as the tournament progressed and this was easily our most satisfying performance."



Naomi Heyn gave Germany a seventh-minute lead off a penalty corner and Lucina von der Heyde equalised in the opening minute of the second quarter off a subtle deflection.



Julia Gomes missed a great scoring owing to a foot offence and the South Americans were made to pay when Charlotte Stapenhorst put Germany ahead again just before half-time.



As Argentina pressed desperately for an equaliser, they were awarded a penalty corner with one second of the match to go.



From it, they scrambled the ball into the net only to be denied a levelling goal as a video referral ordered by an umpire showed a foot offence.



Skipper Melissa Gonzalez and goalkeeper Jackie Briggs were the shootout stars as the United States triumphed having started slowly before dominating the second half of regular time.



Gonzalez scored off the first shootout shot, and succeeded again off the second shot in the sudden-death phase to take her country through.



Briggs faced six attacks and was beaten only once, by Sarah Haycroft from the fifth English attempt, while twice foiling skipper and superstar Alex Danson.



"We faced a greet England team, but fought for 60 minutes and our resilience won the match," said Gonzalez.



Briggs said practice makes perfect.



"I do practice a lot for shootouts a find them great fun. It is a mental thing -- be positive and believe you will save every attempt."



England took a 16th-minute lead with Hannah Martin finishing off a superb passing movement that carved open the American defence.



They retained that advantage under increasing pressure until goalkeeper Maddy Hinch parried a hard, low Michelle Vittese shot and Witmer made no mistake from point-blank range.



